Gokhan Saki Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 1-2-0

FAQ's

Gokhan Saki next fight? N/A

Gokhan Saki last fight? Gokhan Saki lost their last fight against Khalil Rountree by TKO (Punches) on Jul. 07, 2018 at UFC 226 - Miocic vs. Cormier.

Is Gokhan Saki retired? Gokhan Saki last fought Khalil Rountree 3 years 9 months and 26 days ago, and should be considered inactive.

Where is Gokhan Saki from? Gokhan Saki is from Kars, Turkey.

Has Gokhan Saki ever been knocked out? Gokhan Saki has lost 2 times by KO/TKO. Their last defeat TKO (Punches) from Khalil Rountree on Jul. 07, 2018 at UFC 226 - Miocic vs. Cormier