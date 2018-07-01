advertisement - continue reading below
Gokhan Saki Fighter Statistics

Pro MMA Record: 1-2-0

Saki, born and raised in Schiedam, Netherlands, holds dual Dutch and Turkish nationality as both his parents were Turkish immigrants. Saki began training in kickboxing at the age of 10 when he also began playing football, but eventually quit football at the age of 16 because of his preference for kickboxing.

Last Fight: Khalil Rountree
Age: 38
Height 6'0"
Weight 205 lbs
Nick Name: "The Rebel"
Nationality: Turkey
Association: Mike's Gym
1 Wins
KO / TKO
1
100%
Submission
0
0%
Decisions
0
0%
2 Losses
KO / TKO
2
100%
Submission
0
0%
Decisions
0
0%

Wiki Stats

Reach 73 in (185 cm)
Style Kickboxing, Muay Thai
Team Mike's Gym (2012–present) Golden Glory (2001–2012) Pasztjerik (1993–2001)
Trainer Mike Passenier Cor Hemmers Jan Pasztjerik
Years active 2000–2015, 2021–present (Kickboxing) 2004, 2017–2018 (MMA)

FAQ's

Gokhan Saki next fight?
N/A
Gokhan Saki last fight?
Gokhan Saki lost their last fight against Khalil Rountree by TKO (Punches) on Jul. 07, 2018 at UFC 226 - Miocic vs. Cormier.
Is Gokhan Saki retired?
Gokhan Saki last fought Khalil Rountree 3 years 9 months and 26 days ago, and should be considered inactive.
Where is Gokhan Saki from?
Gokhan Saki is from Kars, Turkey.
Has Gokhan Saki ever been knocked out?
Gokhan Saki has lost 2 times by KO/TKO. Their last defeat TKO (Punches) from Khalil Rountree on Jul. 07, 2018 at UFC 226 - Miocic vs. Cormier
How long has Gokhan Saki been fighting?
Gokhan Saki has been fighting for a period of 13 years 11 months and 27 days, their first fight was on Jul. 11, 2004 at CFC 1 - Cage Carnage. They have accumalated roughly 6 minutes and 21 seconds of combat.

Fight Record

W / L Opponent Event/Date Method Referee Round Time
loss Khalil Rountree UFC 226 - Miocic vs. Cormier
Jul/07/2018 		TKO (Punches) Jason Herzog 1 1:36
win Henrique da Silva UFC Fight Night 117 - St. Preux vs. Okami
Sep/22/2017 		KO (Punch) Greg Kleynjans 1 4:45
loss James Zikic CFC 1 - Cage Carnage
Jul/11/2004 		TKO (Punches) 0 N/A
