Gokhan Saki next fight?
N/A
Gokhan Saki last fight?
Gokhan Saki lost their last fight against
Khalil Rountree by
TKO (Punches) on
Jul. 07, 2018 at
UFC 226 - Miocic vs. Cormier.
Is Gokhan Saki retired?
Gokhan Saki last fought
Khalil Rountree 3 years 9 months and 26 days ago, and should be considered inactive.
Where is Gokhan Saki from?
Gokhan Saki is from Kars, Turkey.
Has Gokhan Saki ever been knocked out?
Gokhan Saki has lost 2 times by KO/TKO. Their last defeat TKO (Punches) from Khalil Rountree on Jul. 07, 2018 at UFC 226 - Miocic vs. Cormier
How long has Gokhan Saki been fighting?
Gokhan Saki has been fighting for a period of 13 years 11 months and 27 days, their first fight was on Jul. 11, 2004 at CFC 1 - Cage Carnage. They have accumalated roughly 6 minutes and 21 seconds of combat.