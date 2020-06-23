UFC light heavyweight Gokhan Saki provides update after two-year absence

Kickboxing legend Gokhan Saki, a member of the UFC light heavyweight division, has provided an update for his fans after close to two years away from competition.

Saki has not been in action since a shocking knockout loss to Khalil Rountree in July of 2018. Speaking on Instagram on Tuesday, the Turkish knockout artist provided an update for his followers, explaining that he recently underwent the first of two surgeries to repair injured elbows.

See what Saki had to say below:

“Update for my followers,” Saki wrote. “After a year of pain and injections in my elbows they found out that in my both elbows I have fractured pieces. That caused pain and inflammations.

“My first surgery is done and it went [well],” Saki continued. “Second to come. Within a few weeks I can resume the training hopefully without any pain and obstacles. For every level, there is another devil, that’s life. But remember the darker the night, the brighter the morning so we never ever give up. Keep you guys posted. Thank you all.”

Gokhan Saki, a former GLORY and K-1 champion, made his Octagon debut in May 2017, scoring a violent, first-round knockout win over gritty Brazilian Henrique da Silva. That was followed by his loss to Rountree. At 36 years old, Saki would seem to have a few good years of fighting left in him, provided he’s able to stay healthy.

Who do you want to see Gokhan Saki take on when he’s fighting fit?