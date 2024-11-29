WATCH | Dakota Ditcheva bludgeons Taila Santos to secure stunning PFL title victory

PFL flyweight Dakota Ditcheva has officially arrived with her win over Taila Santos.

‘Dangerous’ entered the PFL 10 card earlier today riding a wave of momentum. With a stellar 13-0 undefeated record, Dakota Ditcheva stamped earned her way to the tournament final with three straight knockout wins. The last of which came in August, when the British prospect dominated Jena Bishop to score a first-round stoppage.

With the victory, Dakota Ditcheva was set for a showdown with Taila Santos. For her part, the Brazilian has been undefeated since parting ways with the UFC last year. In her brief PFL run, Santos had secured victories over the likes of former Bellator champion Liz Carmouche, and Ilara Joanne. However, Santos still entered the cage a massive underdog for today’s co-main event.

In the end, the former UFC title challenger looked exactly like the massive underdog she entered the cage as. Dakota Ditcheva dominated the Brazilian, landing big shot after big shot on Taila Santos. In round two, the flyweight shelled up against the fence, and the British prospect secured a devastating knockout win.

BODY SHOT FINISH! DAKOTA DITCHEVA IS THE 2024 PFL WOMENS FLYWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPION! #ANDNOW#PFLWorldChampionship

Dakota Ditcheva dominates Taila Santos at 2024 PFL World Championships

With the victory, Dakota Ditcheva became the PFL’s 2024 flyweight tournament champion. At just 26 years old, it’s clear that the future is bright for the British striker. In her post-fight interview, Ditcheva also took a shot at Taila Santos, who made comments about her looks pre-fight.

“I mean, I’ve been telling you [how good I am], I’ve been trying to tell you!” Dakota Ditcheva stated in the cage following her win over Taila Santos. “Maybe [they’ll listen], I’m sure they’ll still be moaning about me but I just keep proving them wrong. I don’t know [what’s next], the world is mine. I’ll have to sit with the PFL and see what we can come up with… I don’t know, me and PFL will come up with something amazing again.”

She continued, “She’s a tough girl but I knew what I was capable of. I worked so hard, my team knew what I was capable of. Right at the beginning of this season, if I got her in the first round, I would’ve done the same thing. They’ve been talking, she’s been talking, ‘She’s just a barbie, she should be a model’. Well, a model just beat your a*s in round two, so shut up!”

