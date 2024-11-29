WATCH | Dakota Ditcheva bludgeons Taila Santos to secure stunning PFL title victory

By Josh Evanoff - November 29, 2024

PFL flyweight Dakota Ditcheva has officially arrived with her win over Taila Santos.

Dakota Ditcheva

‘Dangerous’ entered the PFL 10 card earlier today riding a wave of momentum. With a stellar 13-0 undefeated record, Dakota Ditcheva stamped earned her way to the tournament final with three straight knockout wins. The last of which came in August, when the British prospect dominated Jena Bishop to score a first-round stoppage.

With the victory, Dakota Ditcheva was set for a showdown with Taila Santos. For her part, the Brazilian has been undefeated since parting ways with the UFC last year. In her brief PFL run, Santos had secured victories over the likes of former Bellator champion Liz Carmouche, and Ilara Joanne. However, Santos still entered the cage a massive underdog for today’s co-main event.

In the end, the former UFC title challenger looked exactly like the massive underdog she entered the cage as. Dakota Ditcheva dominated the Brazilian, landing big shot after big shot on Taila Santos. In round two, the flyweight shelled up against the fence, and the British prospect secured a devastating knockout win.

RELATED: RAMPAGE JACKSON CHALLENGES JAKE PAUL TO OPEN WEIGHT MMA FIGHT AFTER CONTROVERSIAL MIKE TYSON BOUT: “YOUR LAST STRAW”

Dakota Ditcheva dominates Taila Santos at 2024 PFL World Championships

With the victory, Dakota Ditcheva became the PFL’s 2024 flyweight tournament champion. At just 26 years old, it’s clear that the future is bright for the British striker. In her post-fight interview, Ditcheva also took a shot at Taila Santos, who made comments about her looks pre-fight.

“I mean, I’ve been telling you [how good I am], I’ve been trying to tell you!” Dakota Ditcheva stated in the cage following her win over Taila Santos. “Maybe [they’ll listen], I’m sure they’ll still be moaning about me but I just keep proving them wrong. I don’t know [what’s next], the world is mine. I’ll have to sit with the PFL and see what we can come up with… I don’t know, me and PFL will come up with something amazing again.”

She continued, “She’s a tough girl but I knew what I was capable of. I worked so hard, my team knew what I was capable of. Right at the beginning of this season, if I got her in the first round, I would’ve done the same thing. They’ve been talking, she’s been talking, ‘She’s just a barbie, she should be a model’. Well, a model just beat your a*s in round two, so shut up!”

What do you make of this PFL highlight? Were you impressed by Dakota Ditcheva’s win over Taila Santos?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Professional Fighters League (PFL) Taila Santos

Related

PFL 10 Poster

2024 PFL World Championships Results and Highlights

Josh Evanoff - November 29, 2024
Claressa Shields and Cris Cyborg
Cris 'Cyborg' Justino

Cris Cyborg and Claressa Shields go back-and-forth over future boxing match: "Beat the s*it out of her!"

Josh Evanoff - November 27, 2024

PFL women’s featherweight Superfights champion Cris Cyborg has called out Claressa Shields.

Dakota Ditcheva
Taila Santos

Dakota Ditcheva laughs off "jealousy" from fellow PFL fighters regarding her popularity: "Make your fights exciting"

Josh Evanoff - November 27, 2024

PFL women’s flyweight contender Dakota Ditcheva is confident heading into her return.

Francis Ngannou
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

REPORT | Francis Ngannou's PFL debut did abysmally low numbers on pay-per-view

Josh Evanoff - October 28, 2024

According to a recent report, Francis Ngannou’s PFL debut earlier this month didn’t do great on pay-per-view.

Daniel Cormier, Francis Ngannou, UFC
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Daniel Cormier believes the PFL's recent event is proof the UFC has no competition: "It's never been more clear to me"

Josh Evanoff - October 25, 2024

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier believes the PFL’s recent event shows a lack of competition.

Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou admits he wasn't sure if he'd ever fight again after losing his son

Harry Kettle - October 25, 2024
Dana White, Donn Davis
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Dana White rips PFL's Donn Davis over latest event comparisons: "Talks a lot, but says nothing!"

Curtis Calhoun - October 24, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White quickly responded to PFL founder Donn Davis’s latest claims, comparing the two top MMA organizations.

Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou
Jon Jones

'Optimistic' Donn Davis says Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou is unlikely, but not impossible

Fernando Quiles - October 24, 2024

PFL Chairman Donn Davis isn’t exactly ruling out Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou.

Donn Davis, Usman Nurmagomedov
Usman Nurmagomedov

PFL founder Donn Davis responds to Usman Nurmagomedov’s comments about a future UFC move

Curtis Calhoun - October 23, 2024

PFL founder Donn Davis didn’t take long to respond to Bellator champ Usman Nurmagomedov’s timeline for a potential move to the UFC.

Francis Ngannou
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Francis Ngannou's coach shares emotional pre-fight team conversation before PFL debut win

Curtis Calhoun - October 22, 2024

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou had an internal fight hours before making his highly-anticipated return to the cage in his PFL debut.