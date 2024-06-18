Vasiliy Lomachenko interested in fighting Gervonta Davis next

Vasiliy Lomachenko is making it known that he’s interested in fighting Gervonta Davis next.

Lomachenko is sporting 18 wins (12 by KO) and 3 losses in the ring.

Davis has an impeccable record of 30 wins (28 by KO) and zero losses in the ring.

‘Tank’ last fought and defeated Frank Martin by KO in the eighth round this past Saturday night, defending his WBA lightweight title (see that here).

In a recent interview, Boxing Promoter Bob Arum told ‘BoxingScene’ that he’s interested in making a Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Gervonta Davis bout happen:

“We’re up for that fight. Lomachenko’s up for that. When we sit down, we will see if it’s feasible, but Lomachenko would like to do that fight.”

Continuing, Arum revealed (h/t MMAMania):

“Carl Moretti has been talking to Louis DeCubas for a couple of weeks now. Hopefully, we’ll put it together for sometime in November. Nobody is dragging anybody to the table. Both sides know it’s a big fight, which means they’re looking forward to earning a lot of money, and they’re both competitive guys. I’m optimistic that the negotiations will go well. You can never guarantee that, but PBC are professionals, and my guys are professionals, and they’ll work it out.”

Concluding, Arum shared another boxing update:

“Davis and Lomachenko is a bigger fight than Davis and Shakur. That has nothing to do with Stevenson potentially leaving Top Rank next month after the final fight on his contract.”

“Shakur will be a free agent after his July 6th fight. After this we’ll have to know what his plans are before we make any commitments to him because we may not be his promoter. If he does re-sign, we have some really interesting fights for him. But I’m not going to go into that, because right now he’s a free agent after July 6th. He’s been a great fighter for us, we’ve enjoyed promoting him, and we’ll see what happens down the line.”

Would you like to see Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Gervonta Davis this coming November? Do you think Lomachenko could be the boxer to hand Davis his first loss in the ring?

