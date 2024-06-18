Vasiliy Lomachenko interested in fighting Gervonta Davis next

By Susan Cox - June 18, 2024

Vasiliy Lomachenko is making it known that he’s interested in fighting Gervonta Davis next.

Vasiliy Lomachenko returns

Lomachenko is sporting 18 wins (12 by KO) and 3 losses in the ring.

Davis has an impeccable record of 30 wins (28 by KO) and zero losses in the ring.

‘Tank’ last fought and defeated Frank Martin by KO in the eighth round this past Saturday night, defending his WBA lightweight title (see that here).

Gervonta Davis

(via Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions)

In a recent interview, Boxing Promoter Bob Arum told ‘BoxingScene’ that he’s interested in making a Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Gervonta Davis bout happen:

“We’re up for that fight. Lomachenko’s up for that. When we sit down, we will see if it’s feasible, but Lomachenko would like to do that fight.”

Continuing, Arum revealed (h/t MMAMania):

“Carl Moretti has been talking to Louis DeCubas for a couple of weeks now. Hopefully, we’ll put it together for sometime in November. Nobody is dragging anybody to the table. Both sides know it’s a big fight, which means they’re looking forward to earning a lot of money, and they’re both competitive guys. I’m optimistic that the negotiations will go well. You can never guarantee that, but PBC are professionals, and my guys are professionals, and they’ll work it out.”

Concluding, Arum shared another boxing update:

“Davis and Lomachenko is a bigger fight than Davis and Shakur. That has nothing to do with Stevenson potentially leaving Top Rank next month after the final fight on his contract.”

“Shakur will be a free agent after his July 6th fight. After this we’ll have to know what his plans are before we make any commitments to him because we may not be his promoter. If he does re-sign, we have some really interesting fights for him. But I’m not going to go into that, because right now he’s a free agent after July 6th. He’s been a great fighter for us, we’ve enjoyed promoting him, and we’ll see what happens down the line.”

Would you like to see Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Gervonta Davis this coming November? Do you think Lomachenko could be the boxer to hand Davis his first loss in the ring?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Gervonta Davis Vasyl Lomachenko

Related

Mike Perry, Jake Paul

Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry official for July 20 in Tampa

Susan Cox - June 18, 2024
Sean O'Malley, Jake Paul, Mike Perry
Jake Paul

Sean O'Malley breaks down and predicts Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry boxing match

Curtis Calhoun - June 17, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley feels Jake Paul will be handed his toughest test in the ring against Mike Perry.

Chael Sonnen, Anderson Silva
Boxing News

Chael Sonnen voices frustration over draw ruling in boxing match with Anderson Silva: “I won the first 3 rounds!”

Harry Kettle - June 17, 2024

Chael Sonnen has voiced his frustration after his exhibition boxing match against Anderson Silva was ruled a draw.

Anderson Silva
Boxing News

Anderson Silva reveals boxing match with Chael Sonnen disallowed knockouts: "I believe we put on a good show"

Fernando Quiles - June 16, 2024

UFC legend Anderson Silva claims his boxing match with Chael Sonnen barred knockouts.

Cris Cyborg
Claressa Shields

Cris Cyborg would fight Claressa Shields on one condition: "I can give up experience, I have two boxing fights"

Fernando Quiles - June 16, 2024

Cris Cyborg isn’t opposed to boxing Claressa Shields, but she needs some serious coin to do so.

Chael Sonnen, Jorge Masvidal

Following draw with Anderson Silva, Chael Sonnen shifts attention to "stupid" Jorge Masvidal

Fernando Quiles - June 16, 2024
Gervonta Davis
Gervonta Davis

Fighters react to Gervonta Davis' knockout win over Frank Martin: "That was a mental and physical break down"

Fernando Quiles - June 16, 2024

Gervonta Davis remains unbeaten in the world of pro boxing, and fighters have reacted to his knockout win over Frank Martin.

Gervonta Davis
Gervonta Davis

Gervonta Davis KO’s Frank Martin (Video)

Chris Taylor - June 15, 2024

Gervonta Davis puts his WBA lightweight title on the line against Frank Martin this evening at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Jake Paul, Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

WATCH | Sean O'Malley faces off with Jake Paul following UFC 303 fight talks

Josh Evanoff - June 13, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley recently met up with Jake Paul after agreeing to fight.

Darren Till
Darren Till

Darren Till vents frustration after boxing debut gets pushed back to November: “I’ve been in the gym 18 months now”

Susan Cox - June 13, 2024

Darren Till is venting his frustration after his boxing debut gets pushed back to November.