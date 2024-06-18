Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry official for July 20 in Tampa

By Susan Cox - June 18, 2024

Its official – Jake Paul will be boxing Mike Perry on Saturday, July 20th in Tampa, Florida.

Mike Perry, Jake Paul

Most Valuable Promotions announced the eight-round cruiserweight bout today, Tuesday June 18th. The bout will air on DAZN pay-per-view.

Perry, the former UFC fighter (14-8 MMA) and now bare-knuckle boxer will clash with Paul who has 9 wins (6 by KO) and 1 loss in the ring.

Jake Paul took to ‘X‘ with a promotional poster and the following message:

“1 Mike, 2 Mikes, 3 Mikes, 4 

The fact is every opponent has touched the floor 5 months until Tyson and I go to war

So, in the meantime, me & Perry are going to make Tampa roar 

I fear no man, anytime, anywhere, anyplace 

On July 20th it’s going to be another W, so let us say grace 

For the BKFC champ, who will take a knee  

Then we will go to Ireland and take McGregor’s equity”

With the delay of the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson bout, ‘The Problem Child’ is keeping it real by scheduling the bout with Perry.

Perry has 5 wins and 0 losses in the ring since joining BKFC.

Paul, in a statement to ‘ESPN’ shared:

“When Paul vs. Tyson was rescheduled, I knew immediately that I wanted to still fight on Saturday, July 20. Now, as I prepare for my fight against Iron Mike, there’s no better opponent for me than Mike Perry. He’s a proven knockout artist who has shown to be a maniac in and out of the ring.”

Continuing, Jake Paul aka ‘Titanium’ said:

“This is the perfect experience for me to gain in advance of facing Mike Tyson. But getting that experience comes with risk. Those who know me know I’m a risk taker, and while ‘Platinum’ Perry might try to end me, I’m Titanium Jake Paul and I fear no man.”

Are you excited to see Paul vs Perry on July 20th? Who will you be betting on for the W?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Jake Paul Mike Perry

Related

Sean O'Malley, Jake Paul, Mike Perry

Sean O'Malley breaks down and predicts Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry boxing match

Curtis Calhoun - June 17, 2024
Chael Sonnen, Anderson Silva
Boxing News

Chael Sonnen voices frustration over draw ruling in boxing match with Anderson Silva: “I won the first 3 rounds!”

Harry Kettle - June 17, 2024

Chael Sonnen has voiced his frustration after his exhibition boxing match against Anderson Silva was ruled a draw.

Anderson Silva
Boxing News

Anderson Silva reveals boxing match with Chael Sonnen disallowed knockouts: "I believe we put on a good show"

Fernando Quiles - June 16, 2024

UFC legend Anderson Silva claims his boxing match with Chael Sonnen barred knockouts.

Cris Cyborg
Claressa Shields

Cris Cyborg would fight Claressa Shields on one condition: "I can give up experience, I have two boxing fights"

Fernando Quiles - June 16, 2024

Cris Cyborg isn’t opposed to boxing Claressa Shields, but she needs some serious coin to do so.

Chael Sonnen, Jorge Masvidal
Chael Sonnen

Following draw with Anderson Silva, Chael Sonnen shifts attention to "stupid" Jorge Masvidal

Fernando Quiles - June 16, 2024

Chael Sonnen has turned his attention to Jorge Masvidal after his draw with Anderson Silva.

Gervonta Davis

Fighters react to Gervonta Davis' knockout win over Frank Martin: "That was a mental and physical break down"

Fernando Quiles - June 16, 2024
Gervonta Davis
Gervonta Davis

Gervonta Davis KO’s Frank Martin (Video)

Chris Taylor - June 15, 2024

Gervonta Davis puts his WBA lightweight title on the line against Frank Martin this evening at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Jake Paul, Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

WATCH | Sean O'Malley faces off with Jake Paul following UFC 303 fight talks

Josh Evanoff - June 13, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley recently met up with Jake Paul after agreeing to fight.

Darren Till
Darren Till

Darren Till vents frustration after boxing debut gets pushed back to November: “I’ve been in the gym 18 months now”

Susan Cox - June 13, 2024

Darren Till is venting his frustration after his boxing debut gets pushed back to November.

Jake Paul
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Jake Paul accepts Sean O’Malley’s offer to “save” UFC 303: “PFL vs UFC June 29th”

Harry Kettle - June 13, 2024

Jake Paul has accepted Sean O’Malley’s offer to “save” UFC 303 by taking on the UFC bantamweight champion.