Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry official for July 20 in Tampa

Its official – Jake Paul will be boxing Mike Perry on Saturday, July 20th in Tampa, Florida.

Most Valuable Promotions announced the eight-round cruiserweight bout today, Tuesday June 18th. The bout will air on DAZN pay-per-view.

Perry, the former UFC fighter (14-8 MMA) and now bare-knuckle boxer will clash with Paul who has 9 wins (6 by KO) and 1 loss in the ring.

Jake Paul took to ‘X‘ with a promotional poster and the following message:

1 Mike, 2 Mikes, 3 Mikes, 4 The fact is every opponent has touched the floor 5 months until Tyson and I go to war So in the meantime me & Perry are going to make Tampa roar I fear no man, anytime, anywhere, anyplace On July 20th it’s going to be another W, so let us say… pic.twitter.com/SIu6K0VbD5 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) June 18, 2024

“1 Mike, 2 Mikes, 3 Mikes, 4

The fact is every opponent has touched the floor 5 months until Tyson and I go to war

So, in the meantime, me & Perry are going to make Tampa roar

I fear no man, anytime, anywhere, anyplace

On July 20th it’s going to be another W, so let us say grace

For the BKFC champ, who will take a knee

Then we will go to Ireland and take McGregor’s equity”

With the delay of the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson bout, ‘The Problem Child’ is keeping it real by scheduling the bout with Perry.

Perry has 5 wins and 0 losses in the ring since joining BKFC.

Paul, in a statement to ‘ESPN’ shared:

“When Paul vs. Tyson was rescheduled, I knew immediately that I wanted to still fight on Saturday, July 20. Now, as I prepare for my fight against Iron Mike, there’s no better opponent for me than Mike Perry. He’s a proven knockout artist who has shown to be a maniac in and out of the ring.”

Continuing, Jake Paul aka ‘Titanium’ said:

“This is the perfect experience for me to gain in advance of facing Mike Tyson. But getting that experience comes with risk. Those who know me know I’m a risk taker, and while ‘Platinum’ Perry might try to end me, I’m Titanium Jake Paul and I fear no man.”

Are you excited to see Paul vs Perry on July 20th? Who will you be betting on for the W?

