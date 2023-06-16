Tyson Fury confirms interest in Jon Jones hybrid fight: “I received an offer from the UFC yesterday”

By Josh Evanoff - June 16, 2023

WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury is seemingly serious about fighting Jon Jones.

Tyson Fury

‘The Gypsy King’ has been out of the ring since a December trilogy bout with Derek Chisora. There, Tyson Fury scored his third and likely final win over ‘Del Boy’, this time by tenth-round stoppage. Following the victory, the heavyweight champion had a face-off with Oleksandr Usyk in the ring.

A possible bout between the two champions would crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis. Sadly, the fight hasn’t come together easily. A potential April bout was blown up due to financial issues, with Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk now targeted for December in Saudi Arabia.

Sadly, that booking is also having trouble, as Tyson Fury hinted earlier today. On Twitter, he discussed his potential future, as well as a fight against Jon Jones. Over the last month, ‘Bones’ has been calling out the boxer, after the Brit previously blasted Joe Rogan for saying the UFC champion could beat him.

Immediately following Jon Jones’ callout, the boxer clarified that he would only fight ‘Bones’ in a boxing ring. However, that has seemingly changed. On Twitter, the British boxer confirmed his interest in facing the heavyweight champion. Tyson Fury also claimed that he’s already received an offer from the UFC for the bout.

Tyson Fury, Dillian Whyte, Boxing, KO

“We’ve been in talks with Francis Ngannou to do a hybrid fight. There are now talks with Jon Jones to do a hybrid fight, as we talk right now,” Tyson Fury stated in the Twitter Spaces Livestream. “I received an offer from the UFC yesterday. So you never know what is going to happen, the future is bright for sure.”

He continued, “I’ve got a lot of options out there and it seems that I’m struggling to get an actual boxing opponent… I think I’ve called out everybody in the top-15 in the heavyweight division in the last six months, and I’m still without an opponent as we speak today.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you want to see Tyson Fury vs. Jon Jones?

Topics:

Jon Jones Tyson Fury UFC

