Anderson Silva reveals talks underway for final MMA fight in Japan: “Makes all the sense”

By Josh Evanoff - June 16, 2023

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva is almost ready to call it a career.

Anderson Silva

‘The Spider’ has been out of action since his high-profile boxing match with Jake Paul last October. The two headlined a Showtime pay-per-view card, with the Brazilian expected to serve as the YouTuber’s biggest test to date. Nonetheless, Anderson Silva suffered his second defeat in the boxing ring, this time by unanimous decision.

Since that loss, the former UFC champion has been quiet. While Anderson Silva has previously spoken about his hope to retire in Japan, that plan was far from set in stone. However, that appears to have changed, as he revealed in a recent interview with MMA Fighting.

There, Anderson Silva revealed that talks are ongoing for one final MMA fight, which would take place in Japan. Earlier this year, the Brazilian stated that his ideal retirement opponent would be Hayato Sakurai, whom he defeated by decision in 2001. Nonetheless, in the interview, the former UFC champion was light on details. He stated that he had received many fight offers for his final bout.

Anderson Silva Jake Paul

(via Esther Lin/Showtime)

“I’m now focused on these two projects and pretty soon we’ll have something nice regarding fighting,” Anderson Silva stated in the interview. “We’re in talks with Japan for a possible last MMA fight in Japan. It makes all the sense. I started my career internationally there, so we probably want to it end there, too. Let’s see if that happens.”

He continued, “We’re waiting for these movie works to end, the projects I’m doing. So we go to Japan and sit down to talk with the people interested in taking this fight to Japan and end my MMA career there… I can’t say which[company] because there are many offers happening at the same time.”

What do you make of these comments? Are you excited about Anderson Silva’s retirement fight?

