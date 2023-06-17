Beneil Dariush explains why he’s not “ashamed” with his TKO loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 289

By Cole Shelton - June 16, 2023

Beneil Dariush isn’t upset with his UFC 289 performance.

Beneil Dariush

Dariush was taking on Charles Oliveira in the co-main event of the pay-per-view card and if Dariush won, he would have gotten a lightweight title shot. However, after some early success, Oliveira caught him with a head kick and then landed several punches which hurt Dariush. Once he shot for a takedown, Oliveira got on top of him and scored a first-round TKO.

The loss was a tough one for Beneil Dariush, but even though he was that close to a title shot, he says he isn’t ashamed of his performance.

RELATED: Justin Gaethje believes a win over Dustin Poirier secures him a lightweight title shot.

“I went showered, put on some clothes, grabbed my daughters, and walked out with my head held high. Obviously, I had a disappointing result, it’s not what I wanted but I’m not broken and I’m not ashamed,” Dariush said to Submission Radio about his UFC 289 loss to Charles Oliveira. “I put a lot of work into this camp and you know, I know what I did so far. I know my family is still grateful to have me and my kids they don’t even understand anything. My daughter was playing in the back.

“My little one, I wasn’t able to hold her much, but now I’m fixing that so I’m holding her as much as I can. I grabbed my family, walked out and I had my moment in the shower where I was super sad, and on the verge of tears,” Beneil Dariush added. “But, then I got out of the shower, looked at my family and grabbed my two daughters, and walked out. I’m going to live to fight another day and I’ll become a champion another day, it won’t be today.”

As Beneil Dariush says, the important thing is he was able to hold his daughters and be with his family after the loss. The hope for him is to return by the end of the year and string together a few wins to secure a title shot.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Beneil Dariush Charles Oliveira UFC

Related

Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury confirms interest in Jon Jones hybrid fight: "I received an offer from the UFC yesterday"

Josh Evanoff - June 16, 2023
Beneil Dariush
Firas Zahabi

Firas Zahabi believes “something was off” with Beneil Dariush at UFC 289: “He’s way better than that”

Harry Kettle - June 16, 2023

Tristar Gym head coach Firas Zahabi believes something was off with Beneil Dariush at UFC 289 last weekend.

Chris Weidman
Israel Adesanya

Chris Weidman confident he will make fans believe he’s a legit threat to UFC champion Israel Adesanya with comeback fight

Harry Kettle - June 16, 2023

Former UFC champion Chris Weidman believes he can make fans believe that he’s a threat to Israel Adesanya in his next outing.

Michael Chandler
UFC

Michael Chandler shares “the most disrespectful” thing you can do to a man after being knocked out

Harry Kettle - June 16, 2023

Michael Chandler has given his thoughts on the most disrespectful thing you can do after knocking out another fighter.

Nikolas Motta
UFC

Nikolas Motta shares his "dream" for UFC Vegas 75 fight against Manuel Torres

Cole Shelton - June 15, 2023

Nikolas Motta believes his UFC Vegas 75 fight against Manuel Torres will be a banger for as long as it lasts.

Dana White, UFC

Dana White suggests the NHL has “old, dumb f**king people” in their marketing department

Zain Bando - June 15, 2023
Jon Jones and Tyson Fury
Tyson Fury

UFC champion Jon Jones says talks of Tyson Fury fight are very much real: “1 boxing fight. 1 MMA fight”

Cole Shelton - June 15, 2023

Jon Jones says talks with Tyson Fury are legit.

Dana White
UFC

Dana White announces three blockbuster UFC main events for August and September fight cards

Cole Shelton - June 15, 2023

Dana White has confirmed three upcoming Fight Night main events for the summer schedule.

Cris Cyborg, Amanda Nunes
Cris 'Cyborg' Justino

Cris Cyborg reacts after former UFC rival Amanda Nunes announces her retirement from MMA

Josh Evanoff - June 15, 2023

Cris Cyborg has reacted to the retirement of former UFC rival Amanda Nunes.

Conor McGregor
UFC

Miami Police Department issues statement regarding recent sexual assault allegations made against UFC star Conor McGregor

Josh Evanoff - June 15, 2023

The Miami Police Department has released a statement regarding allegations against UFC star Conor McGregor.