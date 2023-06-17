Beneil Dariush explains why he’s not “ashamed” with his TKO loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 289

Beneil Dariush isn’t upset with his UFC 289 performance.

Dariush was taking on Charles Oliveira in the co-main event of the pay-per-view card and if Dariush won, he would have gotten a lightweight title shot. However, after some early success, Oliveira caught him with a head kick and then landed several punches which hurt Dariush. Once he shot for a takedown, Oliveira got on top of him and scored a first-round TKO.

The loss was a tough one for Beneil Dariush, but even though he was that close to a title shot, he says he isn’t ashamed of his performance.

“I went showered, put on some clothes, grabbed my daughters, and walked out with my head held high. Obviously, I had a disappointing result, it’s not what I wanted but I’m not broken and I’m not ashamed,” Dariush said to Submission Radio about his UFC 289 loss to Charles Oliveira. “I put a lot of work into this camp and you know, I know what I did so far. I know my family is still grateful to have me and my kids they don’t even understand anything. My daughter was playing in the back.

“My little one, I wasn’t able to hold her much, but now I’m fixing that so I’m holding her as much as I can. I grabbed my family, walked out and I had my moment in the shower where I was super sad, and on the verge of tears,” Beneil Dariush added. “But, then I got out of the shower, looked at my family and grabbed my two daughters, and walked out. I’m going to live to fight another day and I’ll become a champion another day, it won’t be today.”

As Beneil Dariush says, the important thing is he was able to hold his daughters and be with his family after the loss. The hope for him is to return by the end of the year and string together a few wins to secure a title shot.