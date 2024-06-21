Ryan Garcia responds to “crybaby” Devin Haney after boxing suspension: “Boxing sucks, I’m going to the UFC”

Boxing sensation Ryan Garcia has sent a message to Devin Haney after his recent one-year boxing suspension.

Earlier this year, Ryan Garcia shocked the world by defeating Devin Haney. Many considered it to be one of the biggest upsets in recent memory, largely due to how Ryan was acting in the build-up to the fight. Of course, the win was soon covered in controversy as a result of Garcia testing positive for a banned substance.

Since then, we’ve been left to wait and wonder what would happen next. It was assumed that the outcome would be overturned and, as of yesterday, that’s exactly what has happened. There’s no word on whether or not the two will have a rematch in the future but either way, it puts a huge asterisk on the performance that Ryan was able to produce.

Now, following the news that Garcia has been suspended for one year, he’s taken to social media in order to give his thoughts on the decision.