Ryan Garcia responds to “crybaby” Devin Haney after boxing suspension: “Boxing sucks, I’m going to the UFC”

By Harry Kettle - June 21, 2024

Boxing sensation Ryan Garcia has sent a message to Devin Haney after his recent one-year boxing suspension.

Ryan Garcia, Devin Haney, Boxing, Pros react

Earlier this year, Ryan Garcia shocked the world by defeating Devin Haney. Many considered it to be one of the biggest upsets in recent memory, largely due to how Ryan was acting in the build-up to the fight. Of course, the win was soon covered in controversy as a result of Garcia testing positive for a banned substance.

RELATED: Ryan Garcia’s victory over Devin Haney overturned, ‘KingRy’ suspended for one year due to failed drug test

Since then, we’ve been left to wait and wonder what would happen next. It was assumed that the outcome would be overturned and, as of yesterday, that’s exactly what has happened. There’s no word on whether or not the two will have a rematch in the future but either way, it puts a huge asterisk on the performance that Ryan was able to produce.

Now, following the news that Garcia has been suspended for one year, he’s taken to social media in order to give his thoughts on the decision.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ryan Garcia (@kingryan)

Garcia responds

“Hey look at this cry baby get what he wants. I never cheated. They banned me for a year, I HATE ALL YALL FAKE AHHH PEOPLE. Boxing sucks I’m goin to the UFC.”

There are plenty of question marks still flying around on either side. For now, all we know for sure is that Garcia is out – but you have to wonder how serious he is about a transition to mixed martial arts.

What do you believe is next for Ryan Garcia in the world of combat sports? Should his win over Devin Haney have stood? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

