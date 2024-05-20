Tyson Fury says he would have tried to finish Oleksandr Usyk but his corner “believed we were up”

By Harry Kettle - May 20, 2024

Tyson Fury has revealed that he would’ve tried to finish Oleksandr Usyk in the latter stages of their fight – but his corner’s words stopped him.

Tyson Fury

Last weekend, Tyson Fury was defeated for the first time in his professional boxing career. He fell to a defeat at the hands of Oleksandr Usyk, who put forward one of the most incredible performances in the recent history of heavyweight boxing.

RELATED: Pros react after Oleksandr Usyk defeats Tyson Fury

Since fight night, many have been questioning whether or not the rematch will happen later this year. Both men seem to be interested in seeing it happen, and understandably so, given the high stakes involved.

A few critics and fans out there seem to believe that Fury should’ve won the contest. When the man himself was asked about why he didn’t try and go in for the kill, he had the following to say.

Fury’s Usyk thoughts

“We put on a good fight for the fans,” Fury told the media. “You know, I always say it’s about getting paid and getting laid. We did that tonight. I thank Oleksandr for the good fight. It was a close fight. I thought I did enough, but you know, I’m not a judge. I can’t judge a fight while I’m boxing. If they would have said to me in the last round or whatever, ‘You’re down go out and try and finish him,’ I would have done that but everyone in the corner believed we were up. So, all I had to do was just keep boxing and do what I was doing. It was what it was. I’m not going to cry about spilled milk. I’ve had plenty of victories, and I’ve given God the glory.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

What do you believe Tyson Fury needs to do differently in a rematch? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

