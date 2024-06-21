Kang Ji Won aims to use “best weapons” against Kirill Grishenko

By BJPENN.COM Staff - June 21, 2024

Kang Ji Won knows exactly what he must do to beat Kirill Grishenko in their upcoming encounter.

Kang Ji Won

This heavyweight MMA clash takes place at ONE Fight Night 23 on Prime Video. The U.S. primetime event airs live from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on July 5.

The South Korean hard-hitter is under no illusions about the daunting task ahead. Grishenko’s impressive skill set and physical presence make him a formidable adversary.

Known for his grappling prowess, the Belarusian powerhouse has a blend of strength and technique that could overwhelm any opponent.

Kang acknowledges this, understanding that there is no straightforward path to victory against such a well-rounded fighter.

“Well, he is a great wrestler, is a tall fighter, and has great cardio. In all objectivity, he’s a fighter that has no immediate weaknesses. He is a powerful fighter,” Kang said of Grishenko.

Rather than spreading himself thin trying to prepare for every possible scenario, “Mighty Warrior” wants to focus on his own strengths.

His approach revolves around maximizing his massive punching power and leveraging his lightning-fast movement, a rare combination for someone of his size.

“I’m training a lot on getting my conditioning in tip-top form. What’s important is that I continue to train and develop what I’m best at, such as my speed, so I can capitalize on my best weapons during the fight,” he said.

Kang Ji Won vows to do his best against Kirill Grishenko

Despite his confidence, Kang Ji Won remains tight-lipped about the finer details of his strategy.

However, the 28-year-old guarantees that he will perform to the best of his ability against Kirill Grishenko.

“We’ll only know when we’re in the ring together,” he said, “but I believe I will focus on my forward pressure and keep my footwork on point throughout the fight and give him trouble.”

