Former heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury claims he’s retiring: ‘It’s been a blast’

By Fernando Quiles - January 13, 2025

Is Tyson Fury really walking away from pro boxing?

Tyson Fury

Fury recently took to social media to announce his retirement in a move that leaves fans skeptical. “The Gypsy King” has flirted with retirement several times in the past, but he’s always made his way back to the ring. After dropping two straight fights to Oleksandr Usyk, others feel it might be the right time for Fury to hang up his gloves.

Here’s what the former heavyweight champion said in his retirement announcement:

https://twitter.com/DAZNBoxing/status/1878803218240774593

“Hi everybody, I’m going to make this short and sweet,” Fury said. “I’d like to announce my retirement from boxing. It’s been a blast, I’ve loved every single minute of it.”

RELATED: FORMER UFC TITLE CHALLENGER SLAMS TYSON FURY VS. ANTHONY JOSHUA TALK: ‘5 YEARS TOO LATE’

Fans React to Tyson Fury’s ‘Retirement’

Following the claimed retirement from Tyson Fury, fans reacted on social media. As previously mentioned, not too many are sold on Fury’s announcement being genuine.

“Why does every famous fighter love faking their retirement?”

“So no Joshua vs. Fury? Cmon!”

“He’s lying, it gets a 100 million dollar offer, he’ll be back.”

“Another retirement from fury was due. Surely has the record for most retirements posted on social media of all time?”

“He not retired. He always ‘retiring.’ Capper, just fight AJ already.”

Fury’s only career losses have come at the hands of Oleksandr Usyk. Both fights between “The Gypsy King” and the Ukrainian star occurred in 2024. The pair of matchups were highly competitive, but Usyk took home decision victories both times.

If Fury ultimately decides to stick around, the general consensus is that a fight with Anthony Joshua is overdue. Whether or not the long-requested bout ever reaches the finish line remains to be seen.

If Fury is truly committing to retirement, then he’ll end his career with a record of 34-2-1.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Boxing News Tyson Fury

Related

Tommy Fury, Conor McGregor

Tommy Fury becomes the latest influencer boxer to callout Conor McGregor: "Fight the man who's beaten them all"

Josh Evanoff - January 9, 2025
Roy Jones Jr
Roy Jones Jr.

Roy Jones Jr. issues statement regarding possible Jake Paul fight

Harry Kettle - January 9, 2025

Heavyweight boxing legend Roy Jones Jr has issued a statement regarding a possible fight with Jake Paul.

Dana White, Turki Alalshikh
UFC

REPORT | Saudi Arabia, UFC and TKO Group set to create new professional boxing league

Josh Evanoff - January 8, 2025

According to a recent report, Saudi Arabia’s PIF, and the UFC could announce a boxing league as soon as this month.

Conor McGregor, KSI
Conor McGregor

KSI offers to fight Conor McGregor as Logan Paul appears unavailable due to WWE schedule: "I'm very down"

Josh Evanoff - January 8, 2025

It appears that Conor McGregor could meet KSI, and not Logan Paul, in the boxing ring next.

Eddie Hearn
Chris Eubank Jr.

Eddie Hearn says time is running out on lucrative boxing match: 'It's so tedious at times'

Fernando Quiles - January 6, 2025

Top boxing promoter Eddie Hearn believes the clock is ticking on making one long-requested fight a reality.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson

UFC legend slams Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson boxing match

Harry Kettle - January 6, 2025
Tyson Fury Anthony Joshua
Boxing News

Former UFC title challenger slams Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua talk: '5 Years too late'

Fernando Quiles - January 5, 2025

One ex-UFC title challenger believes the ship has sailed on Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua.

Logan Paul, Conor McGregor
Logan Paul

REPORT | UFC involved with Conor McGregor vs. Logan Paul talks, fight targeted for April

Josh Evanoff - January 2, 2025

According to a recent report, the UFC is on board with booking Conor McGregor vs. Logan Paul.

Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua
Boxing News

Anthony Joshua insists Tyson Fury fight has to happen next: "This has to happen in 2025"

Josh Evanoff - January 2, 2025

It appears that former heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua is finally ready to lock horns with Tyson Fury.

Conor McGregor BKFC press conference
Conor McGregor

UFC legend scoffs at Conor McGregor vs. Logan Paul rumor: 'Not a single word is true'

Fernando Quiles - January 2, 2025

Conor McGregor will not be boxing Logan Paul if one UFC icon is to be believed.