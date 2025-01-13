Former heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury claims he’s retiring: ‘It’s been a blast’

Fans React to Tyson Fury’s ‘Retirement’

Following the claimed retirement from Tyson Fury, fans reacted on social media. As previously mentioned, not too many are sold on Fury’s announcement being genuine.

Why does every famous fighter love faking their retirement? — The Audacity (@WCF501) January 13, 2025

So no Joshua vs. Fury? Cmon! — NicDomG (@sharp_like) January 13, 2025

He's lying, it gets a 100 million dollar offer, he'll be back — joseph villarroel (@friezsnake) January 13, 2025

Another retirement from fury was due. Surely has the record for most retirements posted on social media of all time?. — Brooklyn Gibbons (@brooklyng159) January 13, 2025

He not retired. He always "retiring". Capper, just fight AJ already — Twigs (@Twigs954) January 13, 2025

Fury’s only career losses have come at the hands of Oleksandr Usyk. Both fights between “The Gypsy King” and the Ukrainian star occurred in 2024. The pair of matchups were highly competitive, but Usyk took home decision victories both times.

If Fury ultimately decides to stick around, the general consensus is that a fight with Anthony Joshua is overdue. Whether or not the long-requested bout ever reaches the finish line remains to be seen.

If Fury is truly committing to retirement, then he’ll end his career with a record of 34-2-1.