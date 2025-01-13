Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals when he’ll stop coaching: ‘I’m tired of all this’

By Fernando Quiles - January 13, 2025

Khabib Nurmagomedov doesn’t plan on coaching for much longer.

Khabib Nurmagomedov

Nurmagomedov has prepared UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev for some pivotal bouts. This Saturday night will be no exception, as Makhachev will put his gold at stake against Arman Tsarukyan in the main event of UFC 311. “The Eagle” will be in Makhachev’s corner on fight night.

While Nurmagomedov knows his guidance is needed, he won’t coach past a certain point.

Khabib Nurmagomedov Talks Coaching Future

In an interview with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Khabib Nurmagomedov was asked how long he sees himself in the coaching role. The UFC Hall of Famer would like things to come to an end swiftly.

“When these guys finish, I’m gonna finish,” Nurmagomedov said. “I hope it’s gonna be very fast ’cause I’m tired of all this. We on top of this game, like, eight years, seven years since I’ve become champion. You can even watch the team record. We almost don’t lose, and I talk about 25 professional fighters. We fight, we almost don’t lose everybody we fight around the world, everywhere.”

Nurmagomedov was adamant that once his current crop of fighters retire, so will he as a coach.

“All these guys, they was with me, they was with my father from the beginning. When they finish, a couple guys with me already finished. There is like, six, seven, eight on a very high level. They’re still there. When they finish, I’m gonna finish.”

Nurmagomedov admitted to Okamoto that he believes preparing for his own fights was easier than coaching a team. He mentioned the high expectations that come with the territory. Speaking of expectations, there are big ones for Makhachev this weekend. If he defeats Tsarukyan, he will set a new record for the most successful lightweight title defenses in UFC history.

There is also Umar Nurmagomedov, who challenges Merab Dvalishvili for the UFC Bantamweight Championship. A new titleholder  would be yet another team accolade that “The Eagle” could be proud of.

