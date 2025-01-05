Former UFC title challenger slams Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua talk: ‘5 Years too late’

Darren Till Blasts Promoters for Botching Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua

With talk once again swirling of a potential clash between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, former UFC star Darren Till took to his ‘X’ account to unleash a rant on the fight not happening when it should have.

— DT (@darrentill2) January 3, 2025

“5 years too late. No one is assed. Respect the fuck out of the both of you. But you and ur promoters wanted to play who’s got the biggest dick so the fight is just like yeh… we’ll watch it but we’re not fucking assed. Why on gods green earth didn’t use fight when use were both on tears years ago? It’s not the same now and that is why Dana is laughing again.

“Soon as the best reach the top they fight each other. Tyson and AJ have been fighting everyone but each other and that was the fight to make years ago at Wembley. But obvs that was back when both thought the other didn’t need the other and ur promoters were in the toilets measuring their dicks and their egos.

“Sorry to rant but I think a lot of people will agree… I actually feel like it’s an insult to the fanbase for us to give use hundreds of millions when really we should have got this fight years ago so yeh… fuck off AJ we’re not assed mate!”

If “The Gypsy King” and Joshua finally do battle in 2025, the fight is still expected to do big business despite the timing. The question is, how much interest will the fight garner at this point?