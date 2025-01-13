Michael Chandler lashes out over Khabib Nurmagomedov plane controversy
UFC star Michael Chandler has lashed out over Khabib Nurmagomedov’s recent issue with regards to being removed from a plane.
Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of the most respected fighters in the history of mixed martial arts. In addition to being a dominant UFC lightweight champion, he also managed to retire with an unbeaten record of 29-0. In a sport like this, that kind of feat is practically unheard of.
This week, Khabib will be there to corner Umar Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev in two absolutely blockbuster title fights at UFC 311. Unfortunately, on his way over to California, he ran into some issues on his flight, with some suspecting it came down to racial profiling.
Michael Chandler, a current lightweight contender, has a few thoughts on the matter.
Chandler lashes out over Khabib flight issue
“If you’re going to kick our GOAT off the plane for a little accent, please start making passengers do a physical and mental fitness aptitude test before you let them sit in the exit row after uttering a one word, one syllable, “yes.” Because I’ve seen some slugs in the exit row on flights. @TeamKhabib”
“Can you imagine, an emergency happens on your plane and you would prefer a “perfect” speaking human instead of one of the greatest athletes of all time because you’re “uncomfortable” with his ability to speak English(which is very good, btw) – this is bizarre. Not only was he the most physically capable human being on the plane but I’m pretty sure the ONLY qualification to sitting in the exit row is being able to say the word “yes.” @TeamKhabib”
Do you agree with Michael Chandler? What did you make of the incident involving Khabib Nurmagomedov and his flight? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
