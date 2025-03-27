Steve Erceg plans to prove he’s not a “bum” against Brandon Moreno at UFC Mexico City: “We will be slinging leather”

Steve Erceg wants to prove the doubters wrong that he is a top-ranked flyweight at UFC Mexico City.

Erceg is coming off back-to-back losses to Kai Kara-France by KO and Alexandre Pantoja by decision. Despite losing two straight fights, he’s set to headline UFC Mexico City against Brandon Moreno on Saturday.

“I got a call saying Asu couldn’t fight, and they have a replacement of Brandon Moreno on March 29. Obviosuly, very exciting for me, much bigger fight for me, the main event, five rounds in Mexico against a Mexican,” Erceg said to Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I was very happy about it, looks like it wasn’t true as far as Asu pulling out, maybe they needed a fight? I think it worked out well.”

Against Moreno, Ecreg knows the Mexican is very durable and a great boxer. But Erceg is confident in his skillset that he has all the tools to have success against him.