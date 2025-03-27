Steve Erceg plans to prove he’s not a “bum” against Brandon Moreno at UFC Mexico City: “We will be slinging leather”
Steve Erceg wants to prove the doubters wrong that he is a top-ranked flyweight at UFC Mexico City.
Erceg is coming off back-to-back losses to Kai Kara-France by KO and Alexandre Pantoja by decision. Despite losing two straight fights, he’s set to headline UFC Mexico City against Brandon Moreno on Saturday.
“I got a call saying Asu couldn’t fight, and they have a replacement of Brandon Moreno on March 29. Obviosuly, very exciting for me, much bigger fight for me, the main event, five rounds in Mexico against a Mexican,” Erceg said to Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I was very happy about it, looks like it wasn’t true as far as Asu pulling out, maybe they needed a fight? I think it worked out well.”
Against Moreno, Ecreg knows the Mexican is very durable and a great boxer. But Erceg is confident in his skillset that he has all the tools to have success against him.
Steve Erceg eager to test his skills against Brandon Moreno
However, Steve Erceg does expect the fight to go the distance but is confident he will do enough to get his hand raised in Mexico.
“I think it will be a lot of punches thrown, it is a mixed martial arts fight, so I imagine he will shoot on me, I will shoot on him at some stage. For the most part, I think we will be slinging leather against each other’s faces… I expect every fight tp go the distance, and if it doesn’t, that’s a bonus. I’m preparing to go five rounds. I’d like to finish him, but if not I’m ready to go five rounds,” Erceg said.
If Ecreg gets the win, he isn’t sure what is next for him. But he does believe he will need at least one more win to get a title shot.
“Mostly it gets people to stop calling me a bum, that is what I’m most looking forward to. As far as what it does for me in the division, Kai is next, and Royval gets the winner. That’s my opinion, so I need at least one more win after this one,” Erceg added.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Previous Post
Topics:Steve Erceg UFC