Steve Erceg plans to prove he’s not a “bum” against Brandon Moreno at UFC Mexico City: “We will be slinging leather”

By Cole Shelton - March 27, 2025

Steve Erceg wants to prove the doubters wrong that he is a top-ranked flyweight at UFC Mexico City.

Steve Erceg

Erceg is coming off back-to-back losses to Kai Kara-France by KO and Alexandre Pantoja by decision. Despite losing two straight fights, he’s set to headline UFC Mexico City against Brandon Moreno on Saturday.

“I got a call saying Asu couldn’t fight, and they have a replacement of Brandon Moreno on March 29. Obviosuly, very exciting for me, much bigger fight for me, the main event, five rounds in Mexico against a Mexican,” Erceg said to Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I was very happy about it, looks like it wasn’t true as far as Asu pulling out, maybe they needed a fight? I think it worked out well.”

Against Moreno, Ecreg knows the Mexican is very durable and a great boxer. But Erceg is confident in his skillset that he has all the tools to have success against him.

Steve Erceg eager to test his skills against Brandon Moreno

However, Steve Erceg does expect the fight to go the distance but is confident he will do enough to get his hand raised in Mexico.

“I think it will be a lot of punches thrown, it is a mixed martial arts fight, so I imagine he will shoot on me, I will shoot on him at some stage. For the most part, I think we will be slinging leather against each other’s faces… I expect every fight tp go the distance, and if it doesn’t, that’s a bonus. I’m preparing to go five rounds. I’d like to finish him, but if not I’m ready to go five rounds,” Erceg said.

If Ecreg gets the win, he isn’t sure what is next for him. But he does believe he will need at least one more win to get a title shot.

“Mostly it gets people to stop calling me a bum, that is what I’m most looking forward to. As far as what it does for me in the division, Kai is next, and Royval gets the winner. That’s my opinion, so I need at least one more win after this one,” Erceg added.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Steve Erceg UFC

Related

Jon Jones, Gordon Ryan

Gordon Ryan reveals amusing Jon Jones story from UFC 309

Harry Kettle - March 27, 2025
Magomed Ankalaev, UFC 313, Alex Pereira, Pros react, UFC
Magomed Ankalaev

Alex Pereira hits out at Magomed Ankalaev’s coach over cheating accusations

Harry Kettle - March 27, 2025

Alex Pereira has lashed out at Magomed Ankalaev’s coach over accusations that he tried to cheat during their UFC 313 main event.

Jon Jones Tom Aspinall
Kevin Holland

UFC fighter defends Jon Jones’ desire to have six months to prepare for Tom Aspinall

Harry Kettle - March 27, 2025

UFC fighter Kevin Holland has defended Jon Jones for reportedly wanting six months to prepare for a fight against Tom Aspinall.

Brandon Moreno
UFC

Brandon Moreno believes he can earn a title shot with a win at UFC Mexico City: "I move the needle more than the other guys"

Cole Shelton - March 26, 2025

Brandon Moreno thinks he can earn a title shot with a win at UFC Mexico City.

Alex Pereira, Oleksandr Usyk
Oleksandr Usyk

Alex Pereira reveals plans to call for boxing match with Oleksandr Usyk if victorious at UFC 313: "I wanted to move up"

Josh Evanoff - March 26, 2025

If UFC light-heavyweight Alex Pereira defeated Magomed Ankalaev earlier this month, he had some big plans.

Colby Covington, Chael Sonnen

Colby Covington shoots down fight against 'irrelevant bum' Michael Chiesa for The Ultimate Fighter 33 finale: "He's a nobody!"

Josh Evanoff - March 26, 2025
Miesha Tate, Julianna Pena
Miesha Tate

Miesha Tate previews potential future UFC title fight against longtime friend Julianna Pena: "She is always game"

Josh Evanoff - March 26, 2025

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate is willing to fight Julianna Pena for a world title.

Kelvin Gastelum
UFC

Kelvin Gastelum says move back to middleweight at UFC Mexico City is permanent: "185 is my home"

Cole Shelton - March 26, 2025

Kelvin Gastelum says he will be a middleweight again from here on out.

Alex Pereira vs Magomed Ankalaev
Magomed Ankalaev

Alex Pereira confirms injury prior to UFC 313 loss to Magomed Ankalaev: "I don't want to make excuses"

Josh Evanoff - March 26, 2025

Alex Pereira entered his UFC 313 fight against Magomed Ankalaev with a hand injury.

Robert Whittaker
Roman Dolidze

Robert Whittaker blasted by surging UFC contender over recent 'pub' comments

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 26, 2025

One surging UFC middleweight didn’t take too kindly to Robert Whittaker’s recent comments.