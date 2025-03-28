Vince Morales plans to “break” Raul Rosas Jr. at UFC Mexico City to save his job: “I have to put him away”

Vince Morales believes he could be fighting for his job at UFC Mexico City.

Morales made it back to the UFC last September at UFC Paris but dropped a decision to Taylor Lapilus. He then dropped a decision to Elijah Smith on February 15 in a very close fight.

After the fight, Morales wanted a quick turnaround, and he got his wish as he will take on Raul Rosas Jr. at UFC Mexico City on Saturday.

“After the fight, I was talking to management saying I wasn’t sure what was going to happen. I’m in there, scrapping and fixing some of the things that caused me to lose my UFC job in the first place,” Morales said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “They told me to stay ready, and I asked the sooner the better. I went out and got cleared from the doctor, and they hit me with this one, and I was down to go to Mexico.”

Although this is a short-notice fight for both parties, Morales is familiar with Rosas. The two used to train together at Syndicate so he feels very confident dealing his grappling.

“He used to train with us at Syndicate,” Morales said. “He’s good, he’s solid everywhere, and everyone knows it is his grappling that is his standout thing. Just making sure I am prepared for that, but it won’t be the first time I feel his grappling. We go out there and have a high-paced back-and-forth scrap.”