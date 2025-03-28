Vince Morales plans to “break” Raul Rosas Jr. at UFC Mexico City to save his job: “I have to put him away”
Vince Morales believes he could be fighting for his job at UFC Mexico City.
Morales made it back to the UFC last September at UFC Paris but dropped a decision to Taylor Lapilus. He then dropped a decision to Elijah Smith on February 15 in a very close fight.
After the fight, Morales wanted a quick turnaround, and he got his wish as he will take on Raul Rosas Jr. at UFC Mexico City on Saturday.
“After the fight, I was talking to management saying I wasn’t sure what was going to happen. I’m in there, scrapping and fixing some of the things that caused me to lose my UFC job in the first place,” Morales said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “They told me to stay ready, and I asked the sooner the better. I went out and got cleared from the doctor, and they hit me with this one, and I was down to go to Mexico.”
Although this is a short-notice fight for both parties, Morales is familiar with Rosas. The two used to train together at Syndicate so he feels very confident dealing his grappling.
“He used to train with us at Syndicate,” Morales said. “He’s good, he’s solid everywhere, and everyone knows it is his grappling that is his standout thing. Just making sure I am prepared for that, but it won’t be the first time I feel his grappling. We go out there and have a high-paced back-and-forth scrap.”
Vince Morales plans to ‘break’ Raul Rosas Jr.
With Vince Morales being confident he will be able to handle Raul Rosas Jr.’s grappling at UFC Mexico City, he is confident he will be able to pull off the upset.
Morales expects to bring the pressure to Rosas and end up breaking him, which will lead to a stoppage win to save his UFC job.
“It’s how I looked at the last one. I’m going to do whatever I can to break him and beat him,” Morales said. “He will come out hot, and I respond well to that. Let’s go, let’s scrap… I have to put him away for my future to seal the deal. Just do everything I can to break this dude. The first round or two will be real scrappy, and it will come down to that last round, and I plan to be there and dig for everything I get. If this is me on the chopping block, I have to prove I’m worthy to get off of it and keep my job.”
Should Morales finish Rosas, he knows it would be a statement win for him. But he says he isn’t worried about what is next as his focus is just on Saturday night.
“I’m trying not to think about it too much. I’m sure to the casuals, it makes me a legit fighter. But whatever. I’ll think about it after this fight, my focus is just on this fight,” Morales added.
