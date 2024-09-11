Takeru Segawa gets new opponent for return at ONE Friday Fights 81

Takeru Segawa has a new opponent for his much-awaited return to action at ONE Friday Fights 81 on September 27.

Originally scheduled to face Black Panther, the Japanese superstar will now be pitted against Thant Zin in a flyweight kickboxing bout at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

This shift comes after Black Panther was forced to withdraw due to injury. Despite the change, the card remains a thrilling spectacle, with “The Natural Bone Crusher” aiming to showcase his skills once again.

Takeru entered ONE Championship with a stellar reputation. He has already made waves as one of the most dominant kickboxers of his generation.

His promotional debut this past January against Superlek Kiatmoo9 exemplified his extraordinary talent. There, the two warriors clashed for the ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Title in a five-round battle that had fans on the edge of their seats.

Although Segawa fell short by decision, his valiant effort earned him the #2 ranking in the division.

The 33-year-old may be one of the most decorated strikers on the planet today, but capturing 26 pounds of gold in the world’s largest martial arts organization is something he has yet to achieve.

His upcoming assignment in Bangkok represents a crucial step toward accomplishing that goal.