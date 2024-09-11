REPORT | Bo Nickal vs. Paul Craig in the works for UFC 309

A middleweight clash between the unbeaten Bo Nickal and Paul Craig is reportedly in the works for UFC 309 on November 16th.

Australian MMA insider Benny P. was the first to report the news of the targeted Nickal vs. Craig matchup.

Nickal will face his toughest UFC test to date against Craig, one of the most skilled grapplers in the middleweight division. The former NCAA Division I national champion wrestler most recently defeated Cody Brundage at UFC 300.

Nickal has blossomed into a UFC star just a handful of fights into his MMA career. After back-to-back first-round finishes on Dana White’s Contender Series, he’s 3-0 in his UFC tenure.

Nickal made his professional MMA debut in June 2022, knocking out John Noland in 33 seconds at iKON FC 3. Two months later, he made his first appearance on DWCS, submitting Zachary Borrego in just over a minute.