Tommy Fury turns attention to Jake Paul rematch after Darren Till fight collapses: ‘The minute you stepped up and fought a real boxer, you lost fair and square’
Tommy Fury has turned his attention to Jake Paul now that a boxing match with Darren Till is off the table.
Fury and Till were supposed to collide on January 18, 2025. That plan got detailed after Fury pulled out of the fight due to Till’s threat of going rogue and using his MMA skills in the ring. Fury issued a statement on social media blasting Till for claiming he’d use “stupid MMA tactics” during the fight.
With the bout against “The Gorilla” now canned, Fury is looking to leave no doubt against “The Problem Child.”
RELATED: TOMMY FURY PULLS OUT OF DARREN TILL FIGHT DUE TO THREAT OF “STUPID MMA TACTICS”: “I AM A PROFESSIONAL BOXER”
Tommy Fury vs. Jake Paul 2?
In a new video posted on social media, Tommy Fury laid out a challenge to Jake Paul for a rematch, but he wants the bout to be quite lucrative (via MMAJunkie).
“I just woke up and seen Logan Paul talk on his podcast yet again about how I don’t want to fight Jake and that I’m running scared. I’ve seen Jake tweeting the other day about how he offered me X, Y and Z on Netflix. I just want to say that no one’s running from that fight,” Fury said. “I beat you once already. I handed you your first loss. The minute you stepped up and fought a real boxer, you lost fair and square. I can give you a second loss, that’s not a problem, but let’s talk some serious numbers. If you want to get in touch, you know where I am.”
Paul caught wind of Fury’s proposal and claimed that the man who handed him his lone career loss has already turned down a rematch offer in the past.
What absolute muppet. Buddy you just pulled out of a fight for the 3rd time. You have ZERO credibility.
I offered you $8M dollars and you ran away from it. And now you got dumped by Molly, getting sued by DAZN and still can’t call a shot without your dad
GTFOH…
— Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 10, 2024
“What absolute muppet. Buddy you just pulled out of a fight for the 3rd time. You have ZERO credibility. I offered you $8M dollars and you ran away from it. And now you got dumped by Molly, getting sued by DAZN and still can’t call a shot without your dad. GTFOH.”
Fury and Paul shared the ring back in February 2023. Fury won the fight via split decision, although many questioned the one judge who saw the fight going Paul’s way. To “The Problem Child’s” credit, he did score a knockdown in the fight.
BJPenn.com will keep you posted on what’s next for Tommy Fury and Jake Paul.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Boxing News Jake Paul Tommy Fury