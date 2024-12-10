Tommy Fury turns attention to Jake Paul rematch after Darren Till fight collapses: ‘The minute you stepped up and fought a real boxer, you lost fair and square’

Tommy Fury vs. Jake Paul 2?

In a new video posted on social media, Tommy Fury laid out a challenge to Jake Paul for a rematch, but he wants the bout to be quite lucrative (via MMAJunkie).

“I just woke up and seen Logan Paul talk on his podcast yet again about how I don’t want to fight Jake and that I’m running scared. I’ve seen Jake tweeting the other day about how he offered me X, Y and Z on Netflix. I just want to say that no one’s running from that fight,” Fury said. “I beat you once already. I handed you your first loss. The minute you stepped up and fought a real boxer, you lost fair and square. I can give you a second loss, that’s not a problem, but let’s talk some serious numbers. If you want to get in touch, you know where I am.”

Paul caught wind of Fury’s proposal and claimed that the man who handed him his lone career loss has already turned down a rematch offer in the past.

What absolute muppet. Buddy you just pulled out of a fight for the 3rd time. You have ZERO credibility. I offered you $8M dollars and you ran away from it. And now you got dumped by Molly, getting sued by DAZN and still can’t call a shot without your dad GTFOH… — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 10, 2024

Fury and Paul shared the ring back in February 2023. Fury won the fight via split decision, although many questioned the one judge who saw the fight going Paul’s way. To “The Problem Child’s” credit, he did score a knockdown in the fight.

