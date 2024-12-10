Tommy Fury turns attention to Jake Paul rematch after Darren Till fight collapses: ‘The minute you stepped up and fought a real boxer, you lost fair and square’

By Fernando Quiles - December 10, 2024

Tommy Fury has turned his attention to Jake Paul now that a boxing match with Darren Till is off the table.

Tommy Fury Jake Paul

Fury and Till were supposed to collide on January 18, 2025. That plan got detailed after Fury pulled out of the fight due to Till’s threat of going rogue and using his MMA skills in the ring. Fury issued a statement on social media blasting Till for claiming he’d use “stupid MMA tactics” during the fight.

With the bout against “The Gorilla” now canned, Fury is looking to leave no doubt against “The Problem Child.”

RELATED: TOMMY FURY PULLS OUT OF DARREN TILL FIGHT DUE TO THREAT OF “STUPID MMA TACTICS”: “I AM A PROFESSIONAL BOXER”

Tommy Fury vs. Jake Paul 2?

In a new video posted on social media, Tommy Fury laid out a challenge to Jake Paul for a rematch, but he wants the bout to be quite lucrative (via MMAJunkie).

“I just woke up and seen Logan Paul talk on his podcast yet again about how I don’t want to fight Jake and that I’m running scared. I’ve seen Jake tweeting the other day about how he offered me X, Y and Z on Netflix. I just want to say that no one’s running from that fight,” Fury said. “I beat you once already. I handed you your first loss. The minute you stepped up and fought a real boxer, you lost fair and square. I can give you a second loss, that’s not a problem, but let’s talk some serious numbers. If you want to get in touch, you know where I am.”

Paul caught wind of Fury’s proposal and claimed that the man who handed him his lone career loss has already turned down a rematch offer in the past.

“What absolute muppet. Buddy you just pulled out of a fight for the 3rd time. You have ZERO credibility. I offered you $8M dollars and you ran away from it. And now you got dumped by Molly, getting sued by DAZN and still can’t call a shot without your dad. GTFOH.”

Fury and Paul shared the ring back in February 2023. Fury won the fight via split decision, although many questioned the one judge who saw the fight going Paul’s way. To “The Problem Child’s” credit, he did score a knockdown in the fight.

BJPenn.com will keep you posted on what’s next for Tommy Fury and Jake Paul.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Jake Paul Tommy Fury

Related

Tommy Fury, Darren Till

Tommy Fury pulls out of Darren Till fight due to threat of "stupid MMA tactics": "I am a professional boxer"

Josh Evanoff - December 6, 2024
Gervonta Davis
Gervonta Davis

Gervonta Davis plans to retire from boxing after 2025: "This s*it is trash!"

Josh Evanoff - December 5, 2024

WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis plans to retire from boxing after next year.

Jon Jones, Floyd Mayweather
Jon Anik

UFC commentator argues Jon Jones has "already pushed himself beyond" Floyd Mayweather

BJ Penn Staff - December 4, 2024

Jon Jones has already achieve more as a professional fighter than boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr., according to UFC commentator Jon Anik.

Tyson Fury, Oleksandr Usyk
Oleksandr Usyk

WATCH | Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury meet again in movie-style trailer to promote upcoming rematch

Josh Evanoff - December 2, 2024

The rematch between boxing stars Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury has received the movie treatment.

Wladimir Klitschko
Wladimir Klitschko

REPORT | 48-year-old Wladimir Klitschko in talks for boxing return, hopes to become oldest heavyweight champion

Josh Evanoff - November 29, 2024

Former heavyweight boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko is reportedly in talks for a return.

Quinton Jackson

Video | Rampage Jackson shares footage of the “real reason” Jake Paul has never called him out

Harry Kettle - November 29, 2024
Mike Tyson Jake Paul
Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan shares reaction in aftermath of Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul: 'I was hoping for the Cinderella story'

Fernando Quiles - November 28, 2024

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan has weighed in on the aftermath of Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson.

Claressa Shields and Cris Cyborg
Cris 'Cyborg' Justino

Cris Cyborg and Claressa Shields go back-and-forth over future boxing match: "Beat the s*it out of her!"

Josh Evanoff - November 27, 2024

PFL women’s featherweight Superfights champion Cris Cyborg has called out Claressa Shields.

David Benavidez Canelo Alvarez
Canelo Alvarez

David Benavidez prepared to move on if Canelo Alvarez keeps "ducking" him: 'He can do whatever he wants'

Fernando Quiles - November 27, 2024

David Benavidez insists he won’t lose sleep if he never gets to fight Canelo Alvarez.

Jake Paul Ryan Garcia
Jake Paul

Ryan Garcia explains why he feels obligated to end Jake Paul: “I kind of like gave birth to his boxing career”

Harry Kettle - November 27, 2024

Boxing star Ryan Garcia has explained why he feels like he should be the one who “ends” Jake Paul.