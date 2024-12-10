Dricus Du Plessis reacts after booking Sean Strickland rematch for UFC 312: “This time they won’t call it a robbery, they’ll call it attempted murder”

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis has issued a warning heading into his upcoming title showdown with Sean Strickland.

At UFC 312, it’s been confirmed that Dricus du Plessis will defend his belt against Sean Strickland – the man he captured the title from. It’s a showdown that has been in the making for a while now, and although some felt as if Khamzat Chimaev deserved a crack at the gold, instead it will be former champion Strickland who gets the nod.

RELATED: Two title fights announced for UFC 312, including Dricus Du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland 2

Of course, fans and pundits have different ideas on how they think it will go down. Some are backing Strickland to put forward an even better performance, whereas others can’t help but see du Plessis as the best middleweight on the planet right now after wins over the likes of Strickland, Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker – with the latter two being finishes.

As for DDP himself, he posted a pretty intimidating message on social media recently when discussing the fight.