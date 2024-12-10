Dricus Du Plessis reacts after booking Sean Strickland rematch for UFC 312: “This time they won’t call it a robbery, they’ll call it attempted murder”

By Harry Kettle - December 10, 2024

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis has issued a warning heading into his upcoming title showdown with Sean Strickland.

Dricus du Plessis

At UFC 312, it’s been confirmed that Dricus du Plessis will defend his belt against Sean Strickland – the man he captured the title from. It’s a showdown that has been in the making for a while now, and although some felt as if Khamzat Chimaev deserved a crack at the gold, instead it will be former champion Strickland who gets the nod.

RELATED: Two title fights announced for UFC 312, including Dricus Du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland 2

Of course, fans and pundits have different ideas on how they think it will go down. Some are backing Strickland to put forward an even better performance, whereas others can’t help but see du Plessis as the best middleweight on the planet right now after wins over the likes of Strickland, Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker – with the latter two being finishes.

As for DDP himself, he posted a pretty intimidating message on social media recently when discussing the fight.

du Plessis steps it up

“This time they won’t call it a robbery, they’ll call it attempted murder. #UFC312 #preparetobeamazed”

In the first fight, there were a lot of folks out there who felt as if Sean Strickland had done more than enough to get his hand raised. Ultimately, it didn’t go down like that, and du Plessis proved why he’s such a tough customer for just about everyone he faces.

Alas, regardless of who comes away with the win and the belt, the big concern is going to be the lingering presence of the aforementioned Khamzat Chimaev. Hopefully, when it comes to this rematch, it lives up to the hype – and lives up to what we saw in their first collision, which was absolutely bananas.

Dricus du Plessis Sean Strickland UFC

