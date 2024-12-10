Just Scrap Radio Ep. 185 with Billy Quarantillo, Drakkar Klose, and Davey Grant

By Cole Shelton - December 10, 2024

The 185th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC Tampa.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 185

We’re first joined by UFC featherweight Billy Quarantillo (1:38). Next, UFC lightweight Drakkar Klose (18:42) comes on. Closing out the show is UFC bantamweight Davey Grant (27:15).

Billy Quarantillo opens up the show to preview his UFC Tampa co-main event fight against Cub Swanson. Billy talks about his last loss to Youssef Zalal and what he learned from that. He then talks about getting to fight at home in Tampa and facing a legend like Swanson. Quarantillo then talks about what a win does for him.

Drakkar Klose then joins the program to preview his UFC Tampa fight against Joel Alvarez. Drakkar talks about his winning streak and whether or not he was surprised not getting a ranked opponent. He then talks about the style matchup and what a win over Alvarez does for him.

Davey Grant closes out the show by previewing his UFC Tampa fight against Ramon Tavares. Davey talks about his layoff and having to pull out of his last fight due to injury. He then talks about when he was cleared to fight and whether or not he was surprised by this opponent. Davey then talks about the style matchup and what a win does for him.

Be sure to tune in every Tuesday for another episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN as Cole Shelton chats with fighters to help preview or recap their fights.

iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher

Billy Quarantillo Davey Grant Drakkar Klose

