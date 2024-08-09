Oleksandr Usyk open to trilogy with Anthony Joshua after Tyson Fury rematch: “I have no right to deny him”

Undisputed heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk is down for a third fight against Anthony Joshua.

‘The Cat’ is fresh off his long-awaited meeting against Tyson Fury this spring. Facing off in Saudi Arabia, Oleksandr Usyk handed ‘The Gypsy King’ his first career defeat by split decision. In the process, the Ukrainian became the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis. ‘The Lion’ accomplished that feat 25 years before Usyk vs. Fury.

However, Oleksandr Usyk’s time with all the gold was short-lived. Earlier this summer, he vacated the IBF heavyweight title, as the sanctioning body planned to strip him of the gold. Later this year at Wembley Stadium, Anthony Joshua will face Daniel Dubois, with the vacant championship on the line. For his part, ‘AJ’ is coming off a knockout win over Francis Ngannou in March.

As of now, Oleksandr Usyk is expected to face Tyson Fury in a rematch later this year. However, if the heavyweight champion can get through ‘The Gypsy King’ again, it’s likely he will face either Anthony Joshua or Daniel Dubois. Usyk is no stranger to either man, handing ‘Dynamite’ a stoppage loss last August in Poland.

Boxing star Oleksandr Usyk open to trilogy with Anthony Joshua after Tyson Fury rematch

Oleksandr Usyk has also earned two prior decision victories over Anthony Joshua. However, ‘The Cat’ is still open to facing the British star again. Speaking in a recent interview with Daily Mail, Usyk was asked about facing Joshua for a third time. There, he admitted that the former champion made him famous in their two-fight series, so he owes him.

“I don’t particularly want any rematches,” Oleksandr Usyk stated in the interview with Daily Mail. “But when we beat Tyson Fury for the second time and when Anthony Joshua beats Daniel Dubois, of course, they will want to do a third fight.”

He continued, “From my point of view, I have no right to deny Anthony a third fight because he gave me two incredible fights. Anthony helped me become even more famous in the world. Anthony did it. And if it happens with God’s help, then I am ready for a third fight with Anthony.”

What do you make of this boxing news? Do you want to see Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua 3?