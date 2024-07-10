VIDEO | Ryan Garcia accused of breaking into and destroying his ex’s home: “Ima’ find you!”

By Curtis Calhoun - July 9, 2024

Controversial boxing star Ryan Garcia is in more hot water after video clips surfaced online of an alleged break-in at his ex-partner’s home.

Ryan Garcia

Garcia’s ex, Andrea Célina, parted ways from the boxing star after a series of disturbing incidents. In recent days, Garcia went on a racist social media rant targeting black people and Muslims and was expelled from the WBC as a result.

Things have taken a dark turn for Garcia since his fight against WBC champion Devin Haney in April. The fight was later overturned from a Garcia victory to a no-contest after he tested positive for a banned substance (Ostarine).

It turns out that Garcia’s jaw-dropping behavior hasn’t calmed down in recent days.

Ryan Garcia accused of destroying property and harassment

Clips circulated online of the most recent incident after Garcia and Célina detailed what occurred in various social media posts. According to Célina, Garcia broke into her home after she refused child visitation on grounds of substance abuse.

Garcia then sent Célina a series of disturbing text messages, which you can view below. X user OOC MMA also screenshotted Instagram story posts from Garcia and Célina before they were removed.

As of this writing, Garcia hasn’t issued additional comment on the incident. It’s also uncertain if local police were called to the scene of the alleged break-in.

The above footage is the latest in a series of disturbing behavior by Garcia. In June, Garcia was arrested on charges of vandalism after allegedly damaging a hotel property at the Waldorf Astoria in California.

Garcia is serving a one-year suspension from the New York State Athletic Commission after the positive test for Ostarine. He’s also recently announced his intentions to enter rehab after the racist rant mentioned above.

We’ll continue to update you on this developing story as details surface.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Boxing News Ryan Garcia

