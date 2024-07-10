VIDEO | Ryan Garcia accused of breaking into and destroying his ex’s home: “Ima’ find you!”

Controversial boxing star Ryan Garcia is in more hot water after video clips surfaced online of an alleged break-in at his ex-partner’s home.

Garcia’s ex, Andrea Célina, parted ways from the boxing star after a series of disturbing incidents. In recent days, Garcia went on a racist social media rant targeting black people and Muslims and was expelled from the WBC as a result.

Things have taken a dark turn for Garcia since his fight against WBC champion Devin Haney in April. The fight was later overturned from a Garcia victory to a no-contest after he tested positive for a banned substance (Ostarine).

It turns out that Garcia’s jaw-dropping behavior hasn’t calmed down in recent days.