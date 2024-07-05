Ryan Garcia expelled by the WBC boxing following racist rant: “I’m the KKK”

Controversial boxing star Ryan Garcia has been expelled by the WBC in the wake of a recent racist rant.

As we know, Ryan Garcia has been at the heart of many controversial moments over the course of the last few months. While he did manage to defeat Devin Haney in their blockbuster showdown, the bout has now been overturned after Garcia tested positive for a banned substance.

At this point, nobody really knows what his actual fighting future will be. Alas, what we do know is that he continues to say outrageous things online.

In his latest act, he has put forward a truly disgusting racist rant. WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman has reacted quickly, making it clear that Ryan has been expelled from any activity involved with the organization.

Ryan Garcia: ‘I hate n*ggers, I’m anti-black, I’m the KKK. Hey, let’s go bring George Floyd back to life and go kill that n*gger again’… I can’t believe this is who ppl were dying on a hill for? 🙃 pic.twitter.com/cT5P7TKP0L — The 505 🥊 (@the505way) July 4, 2024