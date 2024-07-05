Ryan Garcia expelled by the WBC boxing following racist rant: “I’m the KKK”
Controversial boxing star Ryan Garcia has been expelled by the WBC in the wake of a recent racist rant.
As we know, Ryan Garcia has been at the heart of many controversial moments over the course of the last few months. While he did manage to defeat Devin Haney in their blockbuster showdown, the bout has now been overturned after Garcia tested positive for a banned substance.
At this point, nobody really knows what his actual fighting future will be. Alas, what we do know is that he continues to say outrageous things online.
In his latest act, he has put forward a truly disgusting racist rant. WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman has reacted quickly, making it clear that Ryan has been expelled from any activity involved with the organization.
Ryan Garcia: ‘I hate n*ggers, I’m anti-black, I’m the KKK. Hey, let’s go bring George Floyd back to life and go kill that n*gger again’…
I can’t believe this is who ppl were dying on a hill for? 🙃 pic.twitter.com/cT5P7TKP0L
— The 505 🥊 (@the505way) July 4, 2024
Exercising my authority as president of the WBC , I am hereby expelling Ryan Garcia from any activity with our organization. We reject any form of discrimination. I fear for Ryan well being as he has declined multiple attempts for our help with mental health and substance abuse pic.twitter.com/pCIOH2am7B
— Mauricio Sulaiman (@wbcmoro) July 4, 2024
Garcia’s shocking rant
Garcia: “I hate n*****s, I’m anti-black, I’m the KKK. Hey, let’s go bring George Floyd back to life and go kill that n***** again”.
Sulaiman: “Exercising my authority as president of the WBC, I am hereby expelling Ryan Garcia from any activity with our organization. We reject any form of discrimination. I fear for Ryan well being. He has declined multiple attempts for our help with mental health and substance abuse.”
This is unbelievably shocking, even by the low standards that Garcia has been operating under. As we look ahead to the immediate future, you have to wonder whether or not some kind of full intervention is going to be made.
What do you make of these latest actions from Ryan Garcia? Should someone step in? Do you believe we will see him in active competition anytime soon? Let us know your thoughts on this and anything else boxing related, BJPENN Nation!
