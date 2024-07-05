Ryan Garcia expelled by the WBC boxing following racist rant: “I’m the KKK”

By Harry Kettle - July 5, 2024

Controversial boxing star Ryan Garcia has been expelled by the WBC in the wake of a recent racist rant.

Ryan Garcia

As we know, Ryan Garcia has been at the heart of many controversial moments over the course of the last few months. While he did manage to defeat Devin Haney in their blockbuster showdown, the bout has now been overturned after Garcia tested positive for a banned substance.

RELATED: Devin Haney announces lawsuit against Ryan Garcia for alleged PED use: “We will take legal action”

At this point, nobody really knows what his actual fighting future will be. Alas, what we do know is that he continues to say outrageous things online.

In his latest act, he has put forward a truly disgusting racist rant. WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman has reacted quickly, making it clear that Ryan has been expelled from any activity involved with the organization.

Garcia’s shocking rant

Garcia: “I hate n*****s, I’m anti-black, I’m the KKK. Hey, let’s go bring George Floyd back to life and go kill that n***** again”.
Sulaiman: “Exercising my authority as president of the WBC, I am hereby expelling Ryan Garcia from any activity with our organization. We reject any form of discrimination. I fear for Ryan well being. He has declined multiple attempts for our help with mental health and substance abuse.”

This is unbelievably shocking, even by the low standards that Garcia has been operating under. As we look ahead to the immediate future, you have to wonder whether or not some kind of full intervention is going to be made.

What do you make of these latest actions from Ryan Garcia? Should someone step in? Do you believe we will see him in active competition anytime soon? Let us know your thoughts on this and anything else boxing related, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Ryan Garcia

Related

Nate Diaz

VIDEO | Streamer trolls Nate Diaz at fight week press conference, gets jumped by Diaz's team

Curtis Calhoun - July 3, 2024
Jake Paul and Mike Tyson
Jake Paul

Jake Paul's manager blasts critics of Mike Tyson fight: "Age is the equalizing factor"

Curtis Calhoun - July 3, 2024

Jake Paul’s manager Nakisa Bidarian has a message for those who feel the scheduled boxing fight with Mike Tyson shouldn’t take place.

Dan Ige, Ryan Garcia
Ryan Garcia

Dan Ige and Ryan Garcia verbally agree to fight at UFC Sphere card in September "No takedowns"

Josh Evanoff - July 3, 2024

UFC featherweight Dan Ige and boxing star Ryan Garcia could meet at the Las Vegas Sphere in September.

Jake Paul, Mike Perry
Jake Paul

Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry Fight Card and Start Times

Susan Cox - July 3, 2024

The Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry Fight Card and Start Times have been officially announced.

Nico Ali Walsh, Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Muhammad Ali's grandson Nico Ali Walsh turns down fight against Jake Paul: "I'm not apart of that circus"

Josh Evanoff - July 1, 2024

Nico Ali Walsh has no interest in a boxing match with YouTuber-turned-fighter Jake Paul.

REPORT | Manny Pacquiao booked for fall return against WBC champion Mario Barrios

Josh Evanoff - June 28, 2024
Uriah Hall, Darren Till, UFC
Boxing News

Uriah Hall replaces Darren Till against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on July 20

Susan Cox - June 27, 2024

It has been announced that Uriah Hall will replace Darren Till in the upcoming fight with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on July 20th.

Jake Paul, Mike Perry
Jake Paul

Mike Perry believe Jake Paul is definitely using steroids ahead of their boxing bout: “He’s gotta be hot”

Harry Kettle - June 27, 2024

BKFC star Mike Perry believes Jake Paul is using steroids heading into their upcoming boxing showdown.

Anthony Joshua, Daniel Dubois
Boxing News

Anthony Joshua vs. Daniel Dubois announced for September 21st at Wembley Stadium

Josh Evanoff - June 26, 2024

Heavyweight boxing stars Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois will fight for IBF gold in September.

Anthony Joshua KOs Francis Ngannou
Boxing News

Anthony Joshua reportedly in talks to open care home for retired fighters suffering from health issues

Josh Evanoff - June 25, 2024

Heavyweight boxing contender Anthony Joshua is planning on giving back to retired fighters.