Johan Ghazali squares off with Josue Cruz at ONE 168

By BJPENN.COM Staff - July 10, 2024

Johan Ghazali gets a shot at redemption at the much-awaited ONE168: Denver.

Johan Ghazali

There, he goes up against Josue Cruz in a flyweight Muay Thai bout, airing live in U.S. primetime from the 21,000-seater Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, on September 6.

“Jojo” made a stunning entrance into ONE Championship last year, capturing the attention of fans and experts alike with his electrifying performances.

His early success under the ONE Friday Fights banner saw him win his first four bouts, which earned him a lucrative six-figure contract with ONE Championship.

The 17-year-old phenom continued to build his reputation with a spectacular main roster debut in December 2023, where he obliterated Edgar Tabares in just 36 seconds. 

However, Ghazali’s momentum hit a snag this past June when he faced Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat.

Despite his aggression, he fell short on the judges’ scorecards against the seasoned Vietnamese star.

The loss was a humbling experience for the young striker. He now approaches his upcoming bout with an insatiable hunger to reestablish his trajectory toward the top of the division.

Josue Cruz looks to turn his luck around in Denver

Standing in Johan Ghazali’s way is Josue Cruz.

“Tuzo” joined ONE Championship with an impeccable 17-0 professional record, but the transition from the regional circuit to the global stage has proven challenging.

Despite his flawless standing, Cruz has struggled to find his footing in his first two promotional outings. This leaves him searching for his first victory in the promotion.

Cruz has been tirelessly honing his skills, eager to reverse his fortunes and claim the biggest victory of his career in Denver.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

ONE Championship

