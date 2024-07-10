Johan Ghazali squares off with Josue Cruz at ONE 168

Johan Ghazali gets a shot at redemption at the much-awaited ONE168: Denver.

There, he goes up against Josue Cruz in a flyweight Muay Thai bout, airing live in U.S. primetime from the 21,000-seater Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, on September 6.

“Jojo” made a stunning entrance into ONE Championship last year, capturing the attention of fans and experts alike with his electrifying performances.

His early success under the ONE Friday Fights banner saw him win his first four bouts, which earned him a lucrative six-figure contract with ONE Championship.

The 17-year-old phenom continued to build his reputation with a spectacular main roster debut in December 2023, where he obliterated Edgar Tabares in just 36 seconds.

However, Ghazali’s momentum hit a snag this past June when he faced Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat.

Despite his aggression, he fell short on the judges’ scorecards against the seasoned Vietnamese star.

The loss was a humbling experience for the young striker. He now approaches his upcoming bout with an insatiable hunger to reestablish his trajectory toward the top of the division.