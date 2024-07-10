Anthony Smith claims he and Alex Pereira squashed their apparent beef during UFC 303 fight week: “Very cool relationship”

Anthony Smith: Alex Pereira and I developed “Very cool relationship”

In a recent episode of the Believe You Me podcast, Smith explained how things pivoted between himself and Pereira.

“Alex and I have this very cool relationship [now],” Smith explained. “I think it’s very, very cool what we have going on. We’re very competitive in general, but when we’re in person, I thought it was so cool how we have this respect for each other. Because it’s not awkward…

“It’s unfair of me to speak about him as a fighter and then we get all this riled-up nonsense. I think it would be unfair of me to not say on the flip side how in social situations or when we’re in person, how super respectful he is.”

Pereira has surged into a UFC superstar in just a handful of fights. He’s the fastest to become a two-division UFC champion after earning the light heavyweight belt in November.

Smith could potentially be in the final chapter of his career after the loss to Dolidze. His light heavyweight title chances are greatly diminished following UFC 303.

It appears that cooler heads have prevailed between Smith and Pereira, and two of the most notable names in the division are on respectful terms.