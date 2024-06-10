Ryan Garcia speaks after arrest for felony vandalism: “They are trying to give me medicine”

Boxing star Ryan Garcia has taken to social media following his recent arrest.

‘KingRy’ has been out of the boxing ring since his April bout with Devin Haney. Despite entering the contest as a massive underdog, Ryan Garcia wound up scoring three knockdowns over ‘The Dream’. Garcia earned a split-decision victory on fight night, but it’s increasingly looking like the bout will be overturned.

Weeks following the win, it was revealed that Ryan Garcia failed a drug test for two different substances. While he was later cleared of using nandrolone, he’s still under investigation for using ostarine. While the drug scandal was bad news for Garcia, he’s now found himself in legal trouble. Over the weekend, the boxing star was arrested for felony vandalism.

According to authorities, Ryan Garcia was arrested for causing thousands of dollars of damage to a California hotel. He was arrested and later taken to a hospital. Garcia’s lawyer later released a statement, stating that the boxer was struggling with his mother’s health issues, and had a momentary lapse in judgment. However, Garcia himself has now taken to social media.

I feel like I’m Ryan Spears Aka Britney Spears This sucks 🙁 I never hurt anyone I’ve only ever loved everyone prayed for people And try to make a change in this cruel world I love you Christ Jesus Amen — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) June 9, 2024

Kinda funny both trump and I are in jail 🤷🏽‍♂️ I don’t know if he is in jail but I know he got convicted This sucks, But I love Jesus I will be okay — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) June 9, 2024

I’m worried 🙁 I have to be at this weird hospital and they are trying to give me medicine and they have me on a hold for who knows how long, they will determine Pray for me God help me. — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) June 9, 2024

Boxing star Ryan Garcia speaks following arrest for felony vandalism

Ryan Garcia made the series of posts on X hours after his arrest made the news. In the posts, the boxer stated that someone was trying to give him medicine at a hospital, and asked for prayers. He also compared his legal trouble to that of 45th U.S. President Donald Trump, who was recently found guilty of 34 felonies in New York.

For what it’s worth, many fans have been concerned about Ryan Garcia for months now. Prior to his victory over Devin Haney, the boxer made many, many bizarre claims on social media. However, after his win over ‘The Dream’, he stated that his behavior was planned for attention.

What do you make of these comments from Ryan Garcia? What do you think will come of his legal troubles?