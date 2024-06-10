Ryan Garcia speaks after arrest for felony vandalism: “They are trying to give me medicine”

By Josh Evanoff - June 10, 2024

Boxing star Ryan Garcia has taken to social media following his recent arrest.

Ryan Garcia

‘KingRy’ has been out of the boxing ring since his April bout with Devin Haney. Despite entering the contest as a massive underdog, Ryan Garcia wound up scoring three knockdowns over ‘The Dream’. Garcia earned a split-decision victory on fight night, but it’s increasingly looking like the bout will be overturned.

Weeks following the win, it was revealed that Ryan Garcia failed a drug test for two different substances. While he was later cleared of using nandrolone, he’s still under investigation for using ostarine. While the drug scandal was bad news for Garcia, he’s now found himself in legal trouble. Over the weekend, the boxing star was arrested for felony vandalism.

According to authorities, Ryan Garcia was arrested for causing thousands of dollars of damage to a California hotel. He was arrested and later taken to a hospital. Garcia’s lawyer later released a statement, stating that the boxer was struggling with his mother’s health issues, and had a momentary lapse in judgment. However, Garcia himself has now taken to social media.

RELATED: DEONTAY WILDER’S MOTHER ENCOURAGES THE FORMER CHAMPION TO RETIRE AFTER ANOTHER LOPSIDED DEFEAT: “ENJOY YOUR LIFE NOW”

Boxing star Ryan Garcia speaks following arrest for felony vandalism

Ryan Garcia made the series of posts on X hours after his arrest made the news. In the posts, the boxer stated that someone was trying to give him medicine at a hospital, and asked for prayers. He also compared his legal trouble to that of 45th U.S. President Donald Trump, who was recently found guilty of 34 felonies in New York.

For what it’s worth, many fans have been concerned about Ryan Garcia for months now. Prior to his victory over Devin Haney, the boxer made many, many bizarre claims on social media. However, after his win over ‘The Dream’, he stated that his behavior was planned for attention.

What do you make of these comments from Ryan Garcia? What do you think will come of his legal troubles?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Boxing News Ryan Garcia

