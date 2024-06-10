Dustin Poirier updates on career decision after UFC 302, admits he’s “leaning towards” retirement

After UFC 302, Dustin Poirier remains in personal debate over whether or not he’ll return to the Octagon for another big-name clash.

Poirier is a week removed from falling to UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev in the UFC 302 main event in Newark. His third career lineal UFC title bid fell short against the pound-for-pound king, who submitted Poirier with a D’arce choke in the fifth round.

In his UFC 302 post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, Poirier hinted that the Makhachev loss could’ve been the final fight of his career. But, he hasn’t formally announced his retirement and is still pondering his options for a possible comeback.

While Poirier is still yet to make a final decision, he’s somewhat firm in his stance that he’s likely to call it a career.