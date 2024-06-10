Dustin Poirier updates on career decision after UFC 302, admits he’s “leaning towards” retirement

By Curtis Calhoun - June 10, 2024

After UFC 302, Dustin Poirier remains in personal debate over whether or not he’ll return to the Octagon for another big-name clash.

Dustin Poirier

Poirier is a week removed from falling to UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev in the UFC 302 main event in Newark. His third career lineal UFC title bid fell short against the pound-for-pound king, who submitted Poirier with a D’arce choke in the fifth round.

In his UFC 302 post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, Poirier hinted that the Makhachev loss could’ve been the final fight of his career. But, he hasn’t formally announced his retirement and is still pondering his options for a possible comeback.

While Poirier is still yet to make a final decision, he’s somewhat firm in his stance that he’s likely to call it a career.

Dustin Poirier explains why he’s “leaning towards” retirement

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Poirier was asked to open up on the decision he’s contemplating about another fight.

“I’m leaning towards being done,” Poirier said. “Especially with getting the title fight, how many more times would I need to fight to put myself back in that position to fight for the world title? I don’t know. I’m not gonna do it again, I’m not gonna fight five more times trying to earn another title shot. I’m in a weird spot, and I don’t know how to explain it or what decision I’ll make, but I’m taking it day by day and seeing what comes with my mind changing and just to see how I feel.”

Another aspect that Poirier is weighing is his physical health, after suffering a series of injuries against Makhachev. He entered UFC 302 with a serious rib injury that nearly forced him to withdraw from the event.

If this is it for Poirier, he’ll likely be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in the future, and his legacy is cemented in UFC lightweight history.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

