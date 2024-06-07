Khabib Nurmagomedov gets GOAT endorsement from Donald Trump after UFC 302 meeting

UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov drew high praise from former U.S. President Donald Trump after meeting at the UFC 302 pay-per-view.

Nurmagomedov cornered UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev to a title win over Dustin Poirier at UFC 302. It was Makhachev’s third successful title defense after back-to-back wins over Alexander Volkanovski in 2023.

Just minutes after leaving the Octagon with Makhachev, Nurmagomedov made sure to meet a cage-side Trump at the Prudential Center in Newark. During the conversation, Nurmagomedov could be audibly heard pleading with Trump to end the Israeli-Palestine conflict if he wins the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election.

It didn’t take long for Trump to speak out on his brief meeting with Nurmagomedov.