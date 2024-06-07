Khabib Nurmagomedov gets GOAT endorsement from Donald Trump after UFC 302 meeting

By Curtis Calhoun - June 6, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov drew high praise from former U.S. President Donald Trump after meeting at the UFC 302 pay-per-view.

Khabib Nurmagomedov, Donald Trump

Nurmagomedov cornered UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev to a title win over Dustin Poirier at UFC 302. It was Makhachev’s third successful title defense after back-to-back wins over Alexander Volkanovski in 2023.

Just minutes after leaving the Octagon with Makhachev, Nurmagomedov made sure to meet a cage-side Trump at the Prudential Center in Newark. During the conversation, Nurmagomedov could be audibly heard pleading with Trump to end the Israeli-Palestine conflict if he wins the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election.

It didn’t take long for Trump to speak out on his brief meeting with Nurmagomedov.

Khabib Nurmagomedov gets “smart guy” praise from Donald Trump

In a recent post on his Truth Social account, Trump gave Nurmagomedov high praise after meeting at UFC 302.
“Khabib Nurmagomedov, who retired after a RECORD of 29-0, never having lost even a single round, is probably the Greatest Fighter of All Time,” Trump said of Nurmagomedov. “I met him at the UFC event on Saturday night in New Jersey. A really smart guy – Big things in the future for Khabib!”

Nurmagomedov retired in 2020 after a successful UFC lightweight title defense against Justin Gaethje. He entered the UFC Hall of Fame in 2021 alongside his longtime friend and teammate, Daniel Cormier.

Trump is the presumptive Republican presidential nominee in the upcoming U.S. Presidential Election. He has been seen at many UFC events during his 2024 campaign.

Nurmagomedov now enjoys life as one of the most prominent coaches in MMA. He has trained the likes of Makhachev, Belal Muhammad, and his cousin Usman Nurmagomedov to the top of the sport.

Nurmagomedov and Trump might not be on the same page politically, but it seems that both sides enjoyed their meetup at UFC 302. Regardless, a former U.S. president praising a UFC legend is seldom.

