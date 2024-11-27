Ryan Garcia explains why he feels obligated to end Jake Paul: “I kind of like gave birth to his boxing career”

Boxing star Ryan Garcia has explained why he feels like he should be the one who “ends” Jake Paul.

For the longest time now, Jake Paul has been getting under the skin of the boxing community. When he fought and defeated a 58-year-old Mike Tyson, that intensified even further. The heavyweight boxing legend wasn’t able to achieve much in his bout with ‘The Problem Child’, and that much is obvious.

RELATED: Ryan Garcia reveals plans to target Jake Paul after boxing suspension ends: “For uncle Mike”

Paul, meanwhile, is looking ahead to the future. He’s been teasing a big announcement at some point this week, but nobody really knows what direction he’s going to go in next with regard to his boxing career.

One man who he could battle one day is Ryan Garcia. In a recent interview, Garcia explained why he’s interested in taking that fight.