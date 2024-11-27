Ryan Garcia explains why he feels obligated to end Jake Paul: “I kind of like gave birth to his boxing career”
Boxing star Ryan Garcia has explained why he feels like he should be the one who “ends” Jake Paul.
For the longest time now, Jake Paul has been getting under the skin of the boxing community. When he fought and defeated a 58-year-old Mike Tyson, that intensified even further. The heavyweight boxing legend wasn’t able to achieve much in his bout with ‘The Problem Child’, and that much is obvious.
Paul, meanwhile, is looking ahead to the future. He’s been teasing a big announcement at some point this week, but nobody really knows what direction he’s going to go in next with regard to his boxing career.
One man who he could battle one day is Ryan Garcia. In a recent interview, Garcia explained why he’s interested in taking that fight.
Ryan Garcia talks Jake Paul: I kind of like gave birth to his boxing career, so I'm here to end it.#HelwaniShow pic.twitter.com/Z4RrEzCsLN
— Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) November 26, 2024
Garcia wants Paul
“We’re cool, we’re cool for sure, but he was trying to beat up on old Uncle Mike. Like I said, the same way I feel about Manny Pacquiao, I feel about this. We said we would run it one day. He came to my gym, long time ago, then he came to visit me. I kinda like gave birth to his boxing career, and I’m here to end it. That’s it.”
“If I fought Jake Paul, probably like 185 [a fair weight]. I’m 165, 170 [right now]. I would have to eat a lot.”
It doesn’t seem particularly likely that this fight will happen next. Either way, though, Jake knows how to get people talking.
