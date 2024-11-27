Panpayak to face unbeaten Egor Bikrev at ONE Friday Fights 92  

Thai superstar Panpayak is wasting no time getting back to action.

Following his return to ONE Championship in October, “The Angel Warrior” is set to go to war once more against Egor Bikrev at ONE Friday Fights 92 on December 20 inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium for the promotion’s final show of 2024.

Panpayak has long been deemed one of the greatest Muay Thai practitioners of his time. Even after two years away, he showed his worth at ONE Friday Fights 83 against Silviu Vitez.

The former seven-time Muay Thai World Champion picked apart the rugged Romanian across three rounds to show he’s back and better than ever. But as always, the competition in ONE only gets bigger and better with every win.

A new face on the block, Bikrev arrived with great panache just two weeks ago at ONE Friday Fights 88. The unbeaten Russian knocked out veteran Gingsanglek in the first round of his debut to improve to 7-0.

The victory over the battle-tested star has projected him into the upper echelon of talent in the weekly series. And a monumental showing over a decorated dueler in Panpayak would do wonders in securing him a spot on ONE’s global roster.