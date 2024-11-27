Panpayak to face unbeaten Egor Bikrev at ONE Friday Fights 92  

By BJPENN.COM Staff - November 27, 2024

Thai superstar Panpayak is wasting no time getting back to action. 

Panpayak

Following his return to ONE Championship in October, “The Angel Warrior” is set to go to war once more against Egor Bikrev at ONE Friday Fights 92 on December 20 inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium for the promotion’s final show of 2024. 

Panpayak has long been deemed one of the greatest Muay Thai practitioners of his time. Even after two years away, he showed his worth at ONE Friday Fights 83 against Silviu Vitez. 

The former seven-time Muay Thai World Champion picked apart the rugged Romanian across three rounds to show he’s back and better than ever. But as always, the competition in ONE only gets bigger and better with every win. 

A new face on the block, Bikrev arrived with great panache just two weeks ago at ONE Friday Fights 88. The unbeaten Russian knocked out veteran Gingsanglek in the first round of his debut to improve to 7-0.  

The victory over the battle-tested star has projected him into the upper echelon of talent in the weekly series. And a monumental showing over a decorated dueler in Panpayak would do wonders in securing him a spot on ONE’s global roster. 

Panpayak edging closer to flyweight Muay Thai mountaintop

Before flyweight Muay Thai superstar Panpayak’s hiatus, the last man he went up against was two-sport ONE World Champion Superlek Kiatmoo9. And given his current form, fans would love another clash between the Thai strikers. 

Panpayak’s victory in his return at ONE Friday Fights 83 showed he hasn’t missed a beat when he toppled Silviu Vitez in a one-sided striking affair in October. And if he can put the first blotch on Egor Bikrev’s perfect record, he’ll take another huge step up the ranks. 

Panpayak and Superlek have already fought each other seven times, with bouts happening in and out of ONE Championship. So if Panpayak can continue his form, he may get another fateful encounter with Superlek – this time, with a ONE World Title up for grabs. 

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

ONE Championship

