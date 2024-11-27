Reinier de Ridder set to square off with Kevin Holland at UFC 311
UFC newcomer Reinier de Ridder is reportedly set to square off with veteran Kevin Holland at UFC 311.
Earlier this month, Reinier de Ridder made his UFC debut by defeating Gerald Meerschaert. Ever since then, fans have been wondering what could be next for him. He has the potential to be a really interesting prospect in the company and it seems as if the UFC agrees based on this latest news.
As per Alex Behunin, he’ll be getting a big step up in competition in the form of a showdown with Kevin Holland. The two are set to meet at UFC 311 in what will serve as the promotion’s first pay-per-view event of the new year.
In terms of what we can expect, that all comes down to how de Ridder approaches the contest. We all know about his submission prowess but in equal measure, he isn’t afraid to stand if the situation arises – although, with Kevin Holland standing across from him, that may not be the wisest of ideas.
de Ridder set for sophomore UFC appearance
Reinier de Ridder knows what it feels like to be in the spotlight. During his run with ONE Championship, he competed in many title fights. With that being said, many view the UFC as a big step up, and Kevin Holland is proof of that.
This will be a good measuring stick moment for him. He may wind up proving that he has the potential to go far, or, Holland could show that he still has a lot left in the tank.
What do you believe is going to happen when Reinier de Ridder goes head to head with Kevin Holland? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
