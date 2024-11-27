Reinier de Ridder set to square off with Kevin Holland at UFC 311

UFC newcomer Reinier de Ridder is reportedly set to square off with veteran Kevin Holland at UFC 311.

Earlier this month, Reinier de Ridder made his UFC debut by defeating Gerald Meerschaert. Ever since then, fans have been wondering what could be next for him. He has the potential to be a really interesting prospect in the company and it seems as if the UFC agrees based on this latest news.

RELATED: Reinier de Ridder urges fellow fighters not to sign with ONE Championship: “It is a bad mistake”

As per Alex Behunin, he’ll be getting a big step up in competition in the form of a showdown with Kevin Holland. The two are set to meet at UFC 311 in what will serve as the promotion’s first pay-per-view event of the new year.

In terms of what we can expect, that all comes down to how de Ridder approaches the contest. We all know about his submission prowess but in equal measure, he isn’t afraid to stand if the situation arises – although, with Kevin Holland standing across from him, that may not be the wisest of ideas.