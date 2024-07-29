WATCH | Ryan Garcia faces off with Manny Pacquiao after ‘PacMan’ returns at Super RIZIN 3

It appears that a boxing match between the legendary Manny Pacquiao and Ryan Garcia could be next.

‘PacMan’ retired following a unanimous decision loss to Yordenis Ugas back in August 2021. At 42 years old, and a lifetime of damage from the boxing ring, the decision made sense. Since then, Manny Pacquiao has competed in exhibition contests, similar to his longtime foe Floyd Mayweather. However, he’s since shown interest in a return to the professional ranks.

Now 45 years old, the former eight-division boxing champion returned to the ring for another exhibition on Saturday night in Japan. On the Super RIZIN 3 main card, Manny Pacquiao faced former K-1 kickboxing champion Rukiya Anpo. The two competed for three hard-fought rounds, with the bout ultimately being ruled a draw.

Also in attendance at Super RIZIN 3 was the young Ryan Garcia. ‘KingRy’ is coming off a majority decision victory over Devin Haney in April, but the bout was overturned following a failed drug test. Since then, Garcia has been everywhere and decided to head to Japan to watch Pacquiao’s return to the boxing ring.

Boxing star Ryan Garcia faces off with Manny Pacquiao after Super RIZIN 3 bout

After the contest, Ryan Garcia entered the ring, for a brief face-off with both men. The young star praised Rukiya Anpo, as well as Manny Pacquiao before showing interest in fights with both of them. For Garcia, fighting in Japan is extremely important to him.

“Hey guys, thank you for having me. Shoutout to Japan.” Ryan Garcia stated at Super RIZIN 3, following the Manny Pacquiao vs. Rukiya Anpo boxing match. “I just want to say, big congrats to Anpo. Great fight, Anpo, great fight. Manny Pacquiao you know you’re a legend. I want to fight in Japan, and I want to challenge Anpo, or Manny, whoever.”

For what it’s worth, a boxing match between Ryan Garcia and Manny Pacquiao has been discussed before. Back in 2021, ‘KingRy’ announced that a fight between the two was on for later that year, but it never came to fruition. Three years later, the bout could be happening in the RIZIN ring.

What do you make of this boxing news? Do you want to see Ryan Garcia vs. Manny Pacquiao happen?