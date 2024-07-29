WATCH | Ryan Garcia faces off with Manny Pacquiao after ‘PacMan’ returns at Super RIZIN 3

By Josh Evanoff - July 29, 2024

It appears that a boxing match between the legendary Manny Pacquiao and Ryan Garcia could be next.

Ryan Garcia, Manny Pacquaio

‘PacMan’ retired following a unanimous decision loss to Yordenis Ugas back in August 2021. At 42 years old, and a lifetime of damage from the boxing ring, the decision made sense. Since then, Manny Pacquiao has competed in exhibition contests, similar to his longtime foe Floyd Mayweather. However, he’s since shown interest in a return to the professional ranks.

Now 45 years old, the former eight-division boxing champion returned to the ring for another exhibition on Saturday night in Japan. On the Super RIZIN 3 main card, Manny Pacquiao faced former K-1 kickboxing champion Rukiya Anpo. The two competed for three hard-fought rounds, with the bout ultimately being ruled a draw.

Also in attendance at Super RIZIN 3 was the young Ryan Garcia. ‘KingRy’ is coming off a majority decision victory over Devin Haney in April, but the bout was overturned following a failed drug test. Since then, Garcia has been everywhere and decided to head to Japan to watch Pacquiao’s return to the boxing ring.

RELATED: BELAL MUHAMMAD’S COACH BELIEVES HE HAS “HANDS LIKE” CANELO ALVAREZ: “LEON BETTER BE READY FOR THAT”

Boxing star Ryan Garcia faces off with Manny Pacquiao after Super RIZIN 3 bout

After the contest, Ryan Garcia entered the ring, for a brief face-off with both men. The young star praised Rukiya Anpo, as well as Manny Pacquiao before showing interest in fights with both of them. For Garcia, fighting in Japan is extremely important to him.

“Hey guys, thank you for having me. Shoutout to Japan.” Ryan Garcia stated at Super RIZIN 3, following the Manny Pacquiao vs. Rukiya Anpo boxing match. “I just want to say, big congrats to Anpo. Great fight, Anpo, great fight. Manny Pacquiao you know you’re a legend. I want to fight in Japan, and I want to challenge Anpo, or Manny, whoever.”

For what it’s worth, a boxing match between Ryan Garcia and Manny Pacquiao has been discussed before. Back in 2021, ‘KingRy’ announced that a fight between the two was on for later that year, but it never came to fruition. Three years later, the bout could be happening in the RIZIN ring.

What do you make of this boxing news? Do you want to see Ryan Garcia vs. Manny Pacquiao happen?

Related

Ryan Garcia

Ryan Garcia attacks the LGBTQ+ community in recent social media tirade: "Rot in hell"

Curtis Calhoun - July 26, 2024
Jake Paul vs Mike Perry boxing
Jake Paul

Video | Mike Perry claims Jake Paul broke his ribs just ten seconds into their boxing match

Susan Cox - July 26, 2024

Mike Perry is claiming that Jake Paul broke his ribs just ten seconds into their boxing match.

Jake Paul, Mike Perry, KO, Boxing, Pros react
Jake Paul

Mike Perry medically suspended for 60 days following TKO loss to Jake Paul

Harry Kettle - July 26, 2024

Mike Perry has been medically suspended for 60 days in the wake of his TKO defeat to Jake Paul last weekend.

Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Coach Larry Wade claims Jake Paul “had to lose 38 pounds in five weeks” for Mike Perry fight

Harry Kettle - July 26, 2024

Coach Larry Wade has claimed that Jake Paul had to lose 38 pounds in five weeks prior to the Mike Perry fight.

Francis Ngannou vs Anthony Joshua
Boxing News

Francis Ngannou accuses boxing promoters of using dirty tactics to assist Anthony Joshua: “They did quite some stuff that wasn’t fair”

Susan Cox - July 24, 2024

Francis Ngannou is accusing boxing promoters of using dirty tactics to assist his most recent opponent Anthony Joshua.

Jake Paul, Mike Perry, KO, Boxing, Pros react

Sean O’Malley believes Mike Perry would probably beat Jake Paul in Bare Knuckle Boxing: “He’s the king of that sport”

Harry Kettle - July 24, 2024
Jake Paul vs Mike Perry boxing
Boxing News

Kamaru Usman weighs in on a potential Jake Paul vs. Alex Pereira boxing match: “I don’t think it’s an unwinnable fight for Jake”

Harry Kettle - July 24, 2024

UFC legend Kamaru Usman has explained why he thinks there’s a chance Jake Paul could actually beat Alex Pereira in a boxing match.

Canelo Alvarez, Edgar Berlanga
Canelo Alvarez

Canelo Alvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga booked for Sept. 14 super middleweight title clash

Curtis Calhoun - July 23, 2024

A super middleweight boxing clash between Canelo Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga is set to headline an upcoming event on Mexican Independence Day Weekend in Las Vegas.

Jake Paul, Mike Perry, KO, Boxing
Jake Paul

Jake Paul denies massive weight disparity allegations in win over Mike Perry: “So that’s a 10-pound difference”

Harry Kettle - July 23, 2024

Jake Paul has denied the weight disparity allegations regarding his boxing showdown against Mike Perry.

Terence Crawford, Jake Paul, Mike Tyson
Jake Paul

Terence Crawford becomes the latest boxing star to question the need for Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson

Curtis Calhoun - July 22, 2024

Boxing superstar Terence Crawford doesn’t have any interest in watching heavyweight legend Mike Tyson’s scheduled return to the ring.