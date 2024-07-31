Michael Chandler mocks Conor McGregor after his license is suspended for driving offenses: “Jesus take the wheel”

By Josh Evanoff - July 31, 2024

Michael Chandler has mocked former UFC champion Conor McGregor after a recent report about the Irishman.

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler

‘Iron’ and ‘The Notorious’ were set to collide at UFC 303 last month in Las Vegas. The bout was set to take place after a year of build-up, and a season coaching The Ultimate Fighter. However, just two weeks before the event, Conor McGregor withdrew due to a broken toe. As a result, Michael Chandler was pulled from the event as well.

As of now, Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler hasn’t been rebooked. However, that hasn’t stopped the two lightweight stars from continuing to go back and forth with each other. Earlier today, ‘The Notorious’ gave his rival some new ammo to his rival for his verbal assaults. As reported by RTE News, the Irishman has had his license suspended for two years.

The courts made the decision, due to Conor McGregor having “an appalling series of dangerous driving incidents”. Along with the suspended license, the former UFC champion was handed a small fine. While the offenses aren’t major, that hasn’t stopped Michael Chandler from mocking him on X. In a post, the former Bellator star cracked a joke about the situation.

Michael Chandler mocks UFC rival Conor McGregor for driving offenses

For what it’s worth, this minor legal issue won’t impact Conor McGregor’s return to the cage. Earlier this month, the former two-weight UFC champion revealed that his broken toe has already healed. Furthermore, McGregor has called for a return to the cage as soon as September.

However, it’s far more likely that the two will compete in December. According to multiple reports, Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler is being eyed for the last UFC pay-per-view of the year, in Las Vegas. Earlier today, ‘Iron’ lent credence to the rumors, by posting a fan poster of the two, for December.

Regardless, it seems that Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler is full steam ahead for later this year. While the former Bellator champion teased a fight against Max Holloway earlier this summer, ‘Blessed’ is reportedly booked against Ilia Topuria for October. With that, his attention is now fully on ‘The Notorious’.

What do you make of this UFC news? Do you believe Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler will actually happen?

Zabit Magomedsharipov

Zabit Magomedsharipov details UFC's recent persistence in luring him out of retirement

Curtis Calhoun - July 31, 2024
Michael Chiesa
Tony Ferguson

Michael Chiesa still believes Tony Ferguson is a "very dangerous fight" ahead of UFC Abu Dhabi

Cole Shelton - July 31, 2024

Michael Chiesa isn’t overlooking Tony Ferguson ahead of their fight at UFC Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Umar Nurmagomedov
UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov returns to corner cousin Umar at UFC Abu Dhabi

Susan Cox - July 31, 2024

Khabib Nurmagomedov is returning to corner his cousin Umar at UFC Abu Dhabi.

Aljamain Sterling
Movsar Evloev

Aljamain Sterling expects a "Guaranteed title shot" with win over unbeaten Movsar Evloev

Curtis Calhoun - July 31, 2024

Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling plans to guarantee himself a title shot with a victory in his next fight.

Dricus Du Plessis
Israel Adesanya

Dricus Du Plessis confident he can defeat Israel Adesanya on the feet at UFC 305: “If I catch him with that shot it’s over”

Susan Cox - July 31, 2024

Dricus Du Plessis is confident he can defeat Israel Adesanya on the feet at UFC 305.

Dana White, UFC

The UFC parts ways with seven fighters

Susan Cox - July 31, 2024
Muhammad Mokaev
Manel Kape

Jake Hadley sounds off on “clown” Muhammad Mokaev for UFC 304 shenanigans: “He sucker punched Manel Kape and all these geezers”

Harry Kettle - July 31, 2024

UFC fighter Jake Hadley has called out Muhammad Mokaev for his actions during UFC 304 fight week.

Umar Nurmagomedov
UFC

Umar Nurmagomedov says he’s been promised a title shot with a win over Cory Sandhagen at UFC Abu Dhabi

Harry Kettle - July 31, 2024

Umar Nurmagomedov has reportedly been promised a title shot if he can defeat Cory Sandhagen at UFC Abu Dhabi.

Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Sean O’Malley and Brian Ortega open as betting underdogs for September’s Noche UFC event at the Sphere

Harry Kettle - July 31, 2024

Sean O’Malley and Brian Ortega have opened as betting underdogs for September’s blockbuster Noche UFC event at the Sphere.

Conor McGregor Mike Perry BKFC
Mike Perry

Mike Perry responds after his “employee” Conor McGregor attempts to fire him: “When people want to watch BKFC again, they’ll be calling!”

Harry Kettle - July 31, 2024

Mike Perry has responded to Conor McGregor attempting to fire him from BKFC over social media.