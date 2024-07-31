Michael Chandler mocks Conor McGregor after his license is suspended for driving offenses: “Jesus take the wheel”

Michael Chandler has mocked former UFC champion Conor McGregor after a recent report about the Irishman.

‘Iron’ and ‘The Notorious’ were set to collide at UFC 303 last month in Las Vegas. The bout was set to take place after a year of build-up, and a season coaching The Ultimate Fighter. However, just two weeks before the event, Conor McGregor withdrew due to a broken toe. As a result, Michael Chandler was pulled from the event as well.

As of now, Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler hasn’t been rebooked. However, that hasn’t stopped the two lightweight stars from continuing to go back and forth with each other. Earlier today, ‘The Notorious’ gave his rival some new ammo to his rival for his verbal assaults. As reported by RTE News, the Irishman has had his license suspended for two years.

The courts made the decision, due to Conor McGregor having “an appalling series of dangerous driving incidents”. Along with the suspended license, the former UFC champion was handed a small fine. While the offenses aren’t major, that hasn’t stopped Michael Chandler from mocking him on X. In a post, the former Bellator star cracked a joke about the situation.

Mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor has been convicted of road traffic offences and disqualified from driving for two years after what the judge described in court today as “an appalling series of dangerous driving incidents” https://t.co/j4cYRwLL6g — RTÉ News (@rtenews) July 31, 2024

Jesus take the wheel…. — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) July 31, 2024

Michael Chandler mocks UFC rival Conor McGregor for driving offenses

For what it’s worth, this minor legal issue won’t impact Conor McGregor’s return to the cage. Earlier this month, the former two-weight UFC champion revealed that his broken toe has already healed. Furthermore, McGregor has called for a return to the cage as soon as September.

However, it’s far more likely that the two will compete in December. According to multiple reports, Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler is being eyed for the last UFC pay-per-view of the year, in Las Vegas. Earlier today, ‘Iron’ lent credence to the rumors, by posting a fan poster of the two, for December.

Regardless, it seems that Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler is full steam ahead for later this year. While the former Bellator champion teased a fight against Max Holloway earlier this summer, ‘Blessed’ is reportedly booked against Ilia Topuria for October. With that, his attention is now fully on ‘The Notorious’.

What do you make of this UFC news? Do you believe Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler will actually happen?