WATCH | Footage gets released of hotel altercation at UFC 304 between Michael Page and Farid Basharat

By Cole Shelton - July 31, 2024

UFC fighters Michael Page and Farid Basharat got into an altercation at the hotel following UFC 304 in Manchester, England.

UFC, Michael Page, UFC 304

After the event, former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski shared in his video that there was an altercation at the hotel between UFC fighters but he wouldn’t reveal who was involved.

“I wasn’t sure if I should even mention it. I didn’t want to cause any issues or name anyone involved. But since you’re asking, I’ll share a bit. There was a scuffle in the lobby between two individuals. One was definitely a fighter, but I’m not sure about the other. It looked like a punch was thrown, and things got heated. Security was all over it, but I tried to step in and diffuse the situation,” former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski said on his YouTube channel.

“The guy I tried to hold onto was quite slippery. Despite my efforts, he managed to evade me and a few other security guards. It was quite a scene, with everyone scrambling to control the situation. I almost lost my balance as we tumbled down the stairs,” Volkanovski said.

Days after UFC 304, footage of the altercation between Michael Page and Farid Basharat was released. As seen in the video below, Volkanovski did try and put a stop to the commotion.

In the video, Michael Page and Farid Basharat are going at it with words, which ended up starting a mini brawl. What caused the altercation to start is uncertain, but Volkanovski did indeed try to stop it by shooting for a takedown.

Michael Page is coming off a decision loss to Ian Machado Garry at UFC 303 which was his second fight with the promotion. Farid Basharat, meanwhile, is 12-0 as a pro and coming off a decision win over Taylor Lapilus back in January, as he improved to 3-0 in the UFC.

