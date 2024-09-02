Chael Sonnen says Tom Aspinall could suffer a Ronda Rousey-esque collapse against Jon Jones

Chael Sonnen thinks if Tom Aspinall gets put into a ‘long game’ scenario against Jon Jones, it’ll lead to his undoing, similar to that of UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey.

Aspinall defended the UFC interim heavyweight title by knocking out Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304. A showdown against the Jones vs. Stipe Miocic winner is likely next for Aspinall unless he wants to remain active and defend the belt again.

Aspinall has emerged as one of the UFC’s top pound-for-pound fighters and is seen by many as the future of the heavyweight division. Meanwhile, Jones is the present, having defeated Ciryl Gane in his return at UFC 285 last year.

UFC CEO Dana White believes if Jones defeats Miocic in November, he’d likely stick around for one more showdown against Aspinall. The two sides have gone back and forth on social media in recent days.

Aspinall hasn’t fought the full distance in his career, win or lose, through 18 professional fights. Sonnen doesn’t believe this will be a good thing against a proven veteran like Jones.