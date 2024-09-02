Jessica Andrade reveals private conversations with Joanna Jedrzejczyk for ‘BMF’ title rematch: “It would be special”

By Josh Evanoff - September 2, 2024

Former UFC champions Jessica Andrade and Joanna Jedrzejczyk could be running it back.

Jessica Andrade, Joanna Jedrzeczyk

The Brazilian hasn’t been seen in the cage since a clash with Marina Rodriguez in April at UFC 300. That night saw Jessica Andrade score a split-decision win, her second in a row. This Saturday at UFC Vegas 97, the former women’s strawweight champion will look to score her third straight victory against Natalia Silva.

Speaking in a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Jessica Andrade discussed her UFC return. There, the former women’s strawweight champion discussed her former opponent, Joanna Jedrzejczyk. The former Polish fighter famously retired following a knockout loss to Weili Zhang in June 2022. However, she’s discussed a return since then.

In fact, Joanna Jedrzejczyk has repeatedly shown interest in unretiring for a women’s BMF title fight. The 37-year-old previously stated that Jessica Andrade would make sense as a potential opponent if the championship was created. Speaking with MMA Fighting, the Brazilian revealed she’d recently spoken with Jedrzeczyk about making the fight happen.

RELATED: JON JONES PRAISES DANA WHITE AFTER UFC PRESIDENT DEFENDS STIPE MIOCIC FIGHT: “REAL RECOGNIZE REAL”

Jessica Andrade

Jessica Andrade discusses Joanna Jedrzejczyk ahead of UFC Vegas 97 return

“I’ve been talking to Joanna and she said she’d come back,” Jessica Andrade stated in the interview. “If it’s for this [BMF] belt, she would come back. I think that would be a good fight. Joanna, or maybe Angela Hill, who never walks away from a fight and is always there fighting everyone. Or Valentina [Shevchenko]. Any of those girls would be great, but I think it would be special if it’s Joanna. It would be better.” (h/t MMA Fighting)

She continued, “[Jedrzejczyk] said she would fight at 125, not at 115, and that would be even better for me because I feel great in this division as well. I wouldn’t be too affected by the weight loss or any of that. I think we would put on a show and do an incredible fight, and I would get that one back.”

If Joanna Jedrzejczyk exits retirement to fight Jessica Andrade, it would be a rematch of their UFC 211 classic. That night in May 2017 saw the Polish fighter absolutely dominate. Jedrzeczyk put on a clinic, outstriking Andrade en route to a wide unanimous decision victory.

What do you make of these comments from the former UFC women’s strawweight champion? Do you want to see Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Jessica Andrade 2?

Jessica Andrade Joanna Jedrzejczyk UFC

