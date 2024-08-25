Floyd Mayweather dominates John Gotti III in chaotic rematch (Highlights)

By Chris Taylor - August 24, 2024

Floyd Mayweather and John Gotti III will be looking to settle their beef inside the squared circle this evening in Mexico City.

Floyd Mayweather, John Gotti III, Boxing

Mayweather and Gotti previously squared off last June in Miami with the bout ending in a controversial no-contest.

John Gotti III, the grandson of New York mobster John Gotti, had compiled a few wins in both the cage and boxing ring prior to his high-profile exhibition bout with ‘Money’.

Unfortunately, Gotti’s previous success did not translate over to his initial fight with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather. John grew increasingly frustrated after being taunted by ‘Money’ during the opening couple of rounds and eventually began to taunt back while doing a lot of clinching. Prior to round six of the contest, the referee warned that if the two men didn’t calm down, the fight would be called off. They didn’t, and the bout was ultimately ruled a no-contest later in that same round.

Immediately following the referee’s decision, John Gotti III proceeded to continue throwing punches and eventually swarmed Floyd Mayweather. As a result, a full-scale brawl broke out between the two camps.

Once the brawl had ended, the two sides immediately began to discuss a potential rematch. While originally planned for February of 2024, the bout was ultimately pushed back to this evening in Mexico City.

Tonight’s ‘Gotti III vs. Mayweather’ rematch resulted in another chaotic affair. Things got so wild that Floyd Mayweather even had the referee switched out in the early portion of round two. While there were tons of antics and taunting throughout the contest, the exhibition rematch proved to be one-sided affair. ‘Money’ utilized his counter punching to overwhelm John Gotti III and seemingly cruised in what was a dominant performance.

Check out the highlights below via ‘X‘:

Official Result: Floyd Mayweather vs. John Gotti III goes the distance (exhibition bout)

What did you think of tonight’s ‘Gotti III vs. Mayweather’ rematch? Who would you like to see Mayweather compete against next?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

