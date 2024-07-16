Just Scrap Radio Ep. 172 with Brian Kelleher, Cody Durden, Kurt Holobaugh, and Steve Garcia

The 172nd episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC Vegas 94.

We’re first joined by UFC bantamweight Brian Kelleher (1:47). UFC flyweight Cody Durden (12:22) comes on. UFC lightweight Kurt Holobaugh (23:28) then joins the show. Closing out the program is UFC featherweight Steve Garcia (31:29).

Brian Kelleher opens up the show to preview his UFC Vegas 94 fight against Cody Gibson. Brian talks about his last fight against Cody Garbrandt and what he took away from that. He then chats about the pressure on him coming off three straight losses and how he matches up against Gibson. Brian then chats about what a win does for him and how much longer he has left in MMA.

Cody Durden then comes on to discuss his UFC Vegas 94 fight against Bruno Silva. Cody talks about being pulled from UFC 303 and now being back at the Apex. He then chats about getting rebooked against Bruno and how he matches up against him. Durden then talks about what a win does for him and how close he is to a flyweight title shot.

Kurt Holobaugh joins the show to preview his UFC Vegas 94 fight against Kaynan Kruschewsky. Kurt talks about his last loss to Trey Ogden and what he took away from that fight. He then chats about what he knows about Kruschewsky and the style matchup. He then talks about what a win does for him in the stacked lightweight division.

Steve Garcia closes the program to discuss his UFC Vegas 94 fight against Seung-woo Choi. Steve talks about his three-fight winning streak and not getting a ranked opponent. He then chats about the style matchup and what a win does for him. He also goes on a rant about the new UFC gloves.

