TikTok star Alice Ardelean added to UFC 304 in Manchester

TikTok sensation and MMA fighter Alice Ardelean has been added to the UFC 304 card in Manchester on short notice.

For a lot of mixed martial arts fans, the name Alice Ardelean may not mean a whole lot. That’s probably because she holds a record of 9-5 and she’s never fought in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. However, with over three million TikTok followers and over 500,000 Instagram followers, she’s certainly done a good job of marketing herself.

The fighter/influencer, who has fought Zhang Weili in the past, was initially set to compete on Dana White’s Contender Series this summer. However, it now seems as if she’s getting bumped up to the big leagues earlier than expected.

That’s because, as confirmed by the promotion, she’ll be filling in for Ravena Oliveira to take on Shauna Bannon at UFC 304.