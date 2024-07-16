TikTok star Alice Ardelean added to UFC 304 in Manchester
TikTok sensation and MMA fighter Alice Ardelean has been added to the UFC 304 card in Manchester on short notice.
For a lot of mixed martial arts fans, the name Alice Ardelean may not mean a whole lot. That’s probably because she holds a record of 9-5 and she’s never fought in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. However, with over three million TikTok followers and over 500,000 Instagram followers, she’s certainly done a good job of marketing herself.
The fighter/influencer, who has fought Zhang Weili in the past, was initially set to compete on Dana White’s Contender Series this summer. However, it now seems as if she’s getting bumped up to the big leagues earlier than expected.
That’s because, as confirmed by the promotion, she’ll be filling in for Ravena Oliveira to take on Shauna Bannon at UFC 304.
"Per UFC's broadcast yesterday, Alice will be filling in for Ravena Oliveira on short notice to take on Shauna Bannon at UFC 304 in Manchester England July 27th.
She was originally schedule for DWCS but will get a direct opportunity in the UFC instead✍️👀" pic.twitter.com/SzVbOZNRWL
— Alice Ardelean (@ardeleanalice) July 15, 2024
Ardelean’s big moment
In terms of her fighting career, Ardelean is actually on a five-fight win streak. So, while some may not like that she’s in this position, she certainly seems to have earnt a short notice opportunity.
Now, it’s a case of going out there and proving that she belongs. Shauna Bannon has been tipped to become a future star in her own right and although this isn’t the fight she was preparing for, it’s the one she’s got. For both of these women, this serves as a real chance to go out there and make a statement.
UFC 304 was already looking pretty stacked before this, too. Buckle up, fight fans – Manchester is set to be a big one.
Are you intrigued to see what Alice Ardelean can accomplish in her UFC career? What do you make of her exploits outside of the cage? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
