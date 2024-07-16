TikTok star Alice Ardelean added to UFC 304 in Manchester

By Harry Kettle - July 16, 2024

TikTok sensation and MMA fighter Alice Ardelean has been added to the UFC 304 card in Manchester on short notice.

Alice Ardelean

For a lot of mixed martial arts fans, the name Alice Ardelean may not mean a whole lot. That’s probably because she holds a record of 9-5 and she’s never fought in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. However, with over three million TikTok followers and over 500,000 Instagram followers, she’s certainly done a good job of marketing herself.

RELATED: Kamaru Usman calls on Leon Edwards to bring out “killer” at UFC 304

The fighter/influencer, who has fought Zhang Weili in the past, was initially set to compete on Dana White’s Contender Series this summer. However, it now seems as if she’s getting bumped up to the big leagues earlier than expected.

That’s because, as confirmed by the promotion, she’ll be filling in for Ravena Oliveira to take on Shauna Bannon at UFC 304.

Ardelean’s big moment

In terms of her fighting career, Ardelean is actually on a five-fight win streak. So, while some may not like that she’s in this position, she certainly seems to have earnt a short notice opportunity.

Now, it’s a case of going out there and proving that she belongs. Shauna Bannon has been tipped to become a future star in her own right and although this isn’t the fight she was preparing for, it’s the one she’s got. For both of these women, this serves as a real chance to go out there and make a statement.

UFC 304 was already looking pretty stacked before this, too. Buckle up, fight fans – Manchester is set to be a big one.

Are you intrigued to see what Alice Ardelean can accomplish in her UFC career? What do you make of her exploits outside of the cage? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

UFC

Related

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 172

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 172 with Brian Kelleher, Cody Durden, Kurt Holobaugh, and Steve Garcia

Cole Shelton - July 16, 2024
Rose Namajunas and Tracy Cortez, UFC Denver
Tracy Cortez

What's next for Rose Namajunas and Tracy Cortez after UFC Denver?

Cole Shelton - July 15, 2024

The UFC was in Denver, Colorado for UFC Denver with a women’s flyweight bout headlining the card as Rose Namajunas took on Tracy Cortez.

Diego Lopes and Aljamain Sterling
Diego Lopes

Diego Lopes explains why fighting Aljamain Sterling next "doesn't make sense"

Cole Shelton - July 15, 2024

UFC featherweight contender Diego Lopes doesn’t think he should fight Aljamain Sterling next time out.

Kayla Harrison, Julianna Peña
Kayla Harrison

Kayla Harrison blasts Julianna Peña over doping allegations: "You will find every excuse..."

Curtis Calhoun - July 15, 2024

Two-time PFL champion Kayla Harrison was accused this week of using performance-enhancing drugs by former UFC bantamweight champion Julianna Peña.

Rose Namajunas, Tracy Cortez
Tracy Cortez

Rose Namajunas reacts to viral eyelash punch vs. Tracy Cortez at UFC Denver

Curtis Calhoun - July 15, 2024

Former UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas has opened up on a heavily discussed moment from her win over Tracy Cortez at UFC Denver.

Nate Diaz

Fanmio issues response after Nate Diaz's lawsuit, claims ex-UFC fighter was paid "seven figures"

Cole Shelton - July 15, 2024
Sean O'Malley
UFC

Sean O'Malley hits back at critics of his ESPY 'Best MMA Fighter' win: "I was a crazy underdog"

Curtis Calhoun - July 15, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley earned an ESPY Award last weekend despite many questioning his designation as the show’s ‘Best MMA Fighter’.

Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor
Dana White

Dana White shoots down Conor McGregor's claim about Michael Chandler fight being official: "I don't have a date for it"

Josh Evanoff - July 15, 2024

According to UFC President Dana White, Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler is far from official.

Julianna Pena
UFC

Julianna Pena slams critics who believe she shouldn't get a UFC title shot: "I've done it all!"

Josh Evanoff - July 15, 2024

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena doesn’t care what the critics say.

Jon Jones
UFC

Jon Jones reportedly charged with two misdemeanors in case involving Drug Free Sport agent

Josh Evanoff - July 15, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has found himself in legal trouble ahead of his return.