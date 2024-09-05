UFC color commentator Joe Rogan wishes Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson wasn’t happening

By Fernando Quiles - September 5, 2024

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan admits that while he feels Mike Tyson could still have the ability to KO Jake Paul, he wishes the fight wasn’t booked.

Tyson and Paul are scheduled to throw down inside the boxing ring on November 15th. An ulcer flareup on Tyson’s end derailed plans for the matchup to take place earlier this year. “The Problem Child” handed former UFC welterweight Mike Perry a sixth-round TKO loss instead.

Rogan feels Tyson is still capable of causing damage with his fists, but father time waits for no one.

Joe Rogan Didn’t Want Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul to be Booked

During a recent episode of the JRE MMA Podcast, Joe Rogan was speaking to UFC Welterweight Champion, Belal Muhammad. Rogan made it clear that Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson wasn’t the fight he was hoping to see (via Bloody Elbow).

“I wish he didn’t do it; I wish it wasn’t a thing,” Rogan said.

“I wish it wasn’t a thing where a 58-year-old guy was going to fight a 28-year-old; that said, I fully support his desire to do it… What is he going to live forever? No, he’s not going to live forever [and] maybe he wants one more shot at it, maybe his body can do one more fight.”

Tyson hasn’t competed in a boxing match since his late 2020 exhibition with fellow International Boxing Hall of Famer, Roy Jones Jr. While an official winner wasn’t determined, the general consensus is that Tyson outworked Jones and even looked to be the fresher boxer despite being older.

Whether or not any of the success Tyson had against Jones will translate against the 27-year-old Jake Paul remains to be seen.

