Dan Hooker goes off on Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler: “If you don’t want to fight me again, then shut up”

By Fernando Quiles - September 5, 2024

Dan Hooker has had enough of his former foes Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler.

Dan Hooker

Hooker has been on a bit of a resurgence as of late. After dropping back-to-back fights against current UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and Arnold Allen, the “Hangman” has been riding a three-fight winning streak. In that span, Hooker has beaten Claudio Puelles, Jalin Turner, and more recently, Mateusz Gamrot.

Now, Hooker is taking aim at two men who have defeated him inside the Octagon.

RELATED: DAN HOOKER NOT WILLING TO “SELL MY TITLE SHOT AGAIN” AFTER RE-ENTERING TOP FIVE OF UFC LIGHTWEIGHT RANKINGS

Dan Hooker Fires Shots at Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler

Over the past few months, Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler have gone back and forth on social media. Caught in the crossfire is Dan Hooker, who observed both “The Diamond” and “Iron” argue over who had the better win over the “Hangman.”

Well, Hooker has had just about enough of the discourse and took to Combat TV to put both Poirier and Chandler on blast (h/t Bloody Elbow).

“Chandler and Poirier are bragging about beating me [online] and it’s like bro, you’re bragging about beating me on 3 weeks’ notice while I was training in my garage.

“Don’t say my name unless you’re going to run it back – keep my name out of your mouth unless you want to fight me again because I’m coming for all of them, anyone above me, I’m coming for the lot of them.”

Hooker doesn’t exactly have beef with Poirier or Chandler, but he doesn’t take too kindly to his name being dropped by both men unless they are willing to run things back.

“If they want to brag about it, they can fight me again – if you don’t want to fight me again, then shut up about my name and I’ll skip past you. I’ll leave you be and then that’s it, but unless Chandler and Poirier want to fight me again, just chill.”

What the future holds for Hooker remains to be seen, but he could be due for a major fight if he continues his hot streak.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

