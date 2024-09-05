Jorge Masvidal plans MMA comeback later this year or in 2025: “I f*cking love it, man”
Former UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal has made his future plans clear.
Masvidal initially walked away from pro MMA competition following a unanimous decision loss to Gilbert Burns back in April 2023. “Gamebred” returned to action back in July, sharing the boxing ring with his old rival Nate Diaz. He ended up losing the match via majority decision.
Now, Masvidal has got the itch to step back inside the MMA cage again.
Jorge Masvidal Plots MMA Comeback
Speaking to Grind City Media, Jorge Masvidal said that while he doesn’t regret dabbling into the sweet science, he’s missing the sport of MMA and is ready to make a return (h/t MMAJunkie.com).
“I had a blast doing the boxing. It was fun. It was everything, but there’s just nothing in the world that compares to MMA,” Masvidal recently told Grind City Media. “There ain’t sh*t in the world like MMA. I just finished up training at American Top Team right now and it’s just the funnest thing I’ve ever done in my life.
“There’s a lot of nights I went to sleep just missing it, just doing certain training or certain workouts. I f*cking love it, man. Definitely 100 percent back to MMA. I don’t know when I’m fighting, but I’m fighting either the end of this year or next year.”
Whether Masvidal makes a return to the UFC, or perhaps even fights under his own promotion, it definitely appears that “Gamebred” wants to trade leather under MMA rules again.
