Joe Rogan thinks Mike Tyson is still dangerous for Jake Paul: “He can still knock your head into another dimension”

By Fernando Quiles - August 27, 2024

Joe Rogan believes that a 58-year-old Mike Tyson still poses a threat to Jake Paul.

Jake Paul, Mike Tyson

Tyson and Paul are scheduled to collide on November 15 in a boxing match. The two were set to meet earlier this year, but the bout was pushed back after Tyson suffered from an ulcer flareup while on a flight. Paul ended up stopping former UFC fighter Mike Perry, who replaced “Iron” Mike.

While many have criticized the booking of this fight given Tyson’s age, Rogan thinks Tyson is still a dangerous opponent for “The Problem Child.”

RELATED: MICHAEL BISPING ROASTS “PATHETIC INDIVIDUAL” JAKE PAUL AFTER BOO BIRDS HYJACK MIKE TYSON PRESSER

Mike Tyson Still a Threat to Jake Paul, Says Joe Rogan

During an episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” the UFC color commentator shared his belief that Mike Tyson is still capable of shutting the lights off Jake Paul if he finds the sweet spot (h/t MMAFighting).

“58 is 58 — no matter what you’re taking, and what they’re doing for you, you’re still 58,” Rogan said on a recent episode of his podcast. “But 58-year-old Mike Tyson is not 50-year-old Mike Jones that lives down the street. It’s a different kind of human being, he can still knock your head into another dimension if he can catch you.”

Rogan went on to call Paul a “real fighter” and said if Tyson can’t catch him, then it’ll be hard to tell if “The Problem Child” can put him away. He mentioned Paul’s victories over former UFC Welterweight Champion, Tyron Woodley, and BKFC star Mike Perry. Rogan also called Tommy Fury a legitimate boxer and brought up the fact that Paul went the distance with him in defeat.

Time will tell if Tyson can at least show that he’s still capable of having a competitive fight, or if this will end up being the disaster that many fight fans are fearing.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Boxing News Jake Paul Joe Rogan Mike Tyson

