Joe Rogan thinks Mike Tyson is still dangerous for Jake Paul: “He can still knock your head into another dimension”

Mike Tyson Still a Threat to Jake Paul, Says Joe Rogan

During an episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” the UFC color commentator shared his belief that Mike Tyson is still capable of shutting the lights off Jake Paul if he finds the sweet spot (h/t MMAFighting).

“58 is 58 — no matter what you’re taking, and what they’re doing for you, you’re still 58,” Rogan said on a recent episode of his podcast. “But 58-year-old Mike Tyson is not 50-year-old Mike Jones that lives down the street. It’s a different kind of human being, he can still knock your head into another dimension if he can catch you.”

Rogan went on to call Paul a “real fighter” and said if Tyson can’t catch him, then it’ll be hard to tell if “The Problem Child” can put him away. He mentioned Paul’s victories over former UFC Welterweight Champion, Tyron Woodley, and BKFC star Mike Perry. Rogan also called Tommy Fury a legitimate boxer and brought up the fact that Paul went the distance with him in defeat.

Time will tell if Tyson can at least show that he’s still capable of having a competitive fight, or if this will end up being the disaster that many fight fans are fearing.