Quinton Jackson makes prediction for Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson: “Within two rounds … he’s going to f***ing knock him out”

By Fernando Quiles - June 9, 2024

Quinton “Rampage” Jackson is backing Mike Tyson to defeat Jake Paul.

Mike Tyson

Tyson vs. Paul was originally scheduled for July 20th, but “Iron” Mike had a health scare on a recent flight. As a result, the bout has been pushed back to November 15th.

While some have expressed concern over Tyson stepping into the ring against a 27-year-old Paul at the age of 58, Jackson thinks the once dominant boxing heavyweight will get the job done.

RELATED: JAKE PAUL VS. MIKE TYSON GETS A NEW DATE

Quinton “Rampage” Jackson Backs Mike Tyson To KO Jake Paul

During an episode of the Jaxxon Podcast, Quinton Jackson shared his belief that Tyson will return to form against Jake Paul on fight night (via Bloody Elbow).

“Mike Tyson is going to f***ing knock him out,” Jackson said.

“Rampage” went on to say he doesn’t see the fight lasting long due to the experience edge for Tyson.

“Within two rounds, Mike Tyson is going to win,” Jackson said. “Mike Tyson has been boxing longer than Jake Paul has been alive. You ever seen that viral video where the old white man beats the f*** out of the young white dude? That’s what I think’s going to happen.”

The last time Tyson stepped inside the boxing ring for a bout it was an exhibition match against fellow International Boxing Hall of Famer Roy Jones Jr. back in late 2020. While an official winner wasn’t determined, the general consensus was that Tyson was quicker and more active than Jones.

Time will tell if “Iron” Mike can utilize his wealth of boxing knowledge to get the win over Jake, or if “The Problem Child’s” youth will simply be too much for the far old boxing legend. BJPenn.com will keep you up to speed on the planned Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight.

Jake Paul Mike Tyson Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson

