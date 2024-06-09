Raul Rosas Jr. squashes beef with Ricky Turcios following UFC Louisville win
Raul Rosas Jr. and Ricky Turcios have squashed their beef following UFC Louisville.
Rosas and Turcios shared the Octagon on the main card during the Fight Night event. Going into the fight, Turcios had some heated words for Rosas during their faceoff. The issues stem from a canceled February bout, which was due to Rosas falling ill just before he was set to walk out.
Ultimately, Rosas scored a submission finish over Turcios in the second round.
Raul Rosas Jr. and Ricky Turcios Put an end to Their Beef
During the UFC Louisville post-fight press conference, Raul Rosas Jr. revealed what was said during his conversation with Ricky Turcios after their fight (h/t MMAFighting.com).
“He was telling me ‘all respect’ and I was like ‘respect,’” Rosas said about the conversation. “He said that he had the same thing planned, it was all respect and I was like you disrespected me first. You disrespected me by saying that I pulled out, this or that and he was like ‘you disrespected me first by breaking the bushido code’ or whatever.
“I was like bro, that’s something I couldn’t control, I was sick. He told me that he was sick as well.”
Rosas took home a Performance of the Night bonus for his rear-naked choke victory over Turcios. “El Nino Problema” has now gone 2-0 since suffering the first loss of his pro MMA career, and both of those wins have been finishes.
As for Turcios, he’s now 1-2 in his last three outings. This was his first fight since late 2022, which saw him earn a split decision win over Kevin Natividad. What’s next for Turcios remains to be seen, but he’ll obviously need to go back to the drawing board.
