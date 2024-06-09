Raul Rosas Jr. squashes beef with Ricky Turcios following UFC Louisville win

By Fernando Quiles - June 9, 2024

Raul Rosas Jr. and Ricky Turcios have squashed their beef following UFC Louisville.

Raul Rosas Jr.

Rosas and Turcios shared the Octagon on the main card during the Fight Night event. Going into the fight, Turcios had some heated words for Rosas during their faceoff. The issues stem from a canceled February bout, which was due to Rosas falling ill just before he was set to walk out.

Ultimately, Rosas scored a submission finish over Turcios in the second round.

RELATED: UFC LOUISVILLE BONUS REPORT: RAUL ROSAS JR. ONE OF FOUR FIGHTERS TO TAKE HOME $50K

Raul Rosas Jr. and Ricky Turcios Put an end to Their Beef

During the UFC Louisville post-fight press conference, Raul Rosas Jr. revealed what was said during his conversation with Ricky Turcios after their fight (h/t MMAFighting.com).

“He was telling me ‘all respect’ and I was like ‘respect,’” Rosas said about the conversation. “He said that he had the same thing planned, it was all respect and I was like you disrespected me first. You disrespected me by saying that I pulled out, this or that and he was like ‘you disrespected me first by breaking the bushido code’ or whatever.

“I was like bro, that’s something I couldn’t control, I was sick. He told me that he was sick as well.”

Rosas took home a Performance of the Night bonus for his rear-naked choke victory over Turcios. “El Nino Problema” has now gone 2-0 since suffering the first loss of his pro MMA career, and both of those wins have been finishes.

As for Turcios, he’s now 1-2 in his last three outings. This was his first fight since late 2022, which saw him earn a split decision win over Kevin Natividad. What’s next for Turcios remains to be seen, but he’ll obviously need to go back to the drawing board.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Raul Rosas Jr. UFC

Related

Nassourdine Imavov

Nassourdine Imavov agrees with referee Jason Herzog stoppage in Jared Cannonier fight at UFC Louisville

Fernando Quiles - June 9, 2024
Howie Mandel and Dana White
UFC

Dana White admits Howie Mandel podcast exit was staged, explains why he decided to come clean: "I can't do this"

Fernando Quiles - June 9, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White admits his abrupt exit on the Howie Mandel Podcast was staged.

Tom Aspinall Leon Edwards
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall explains how Leon Edwards is helping him prepare for UFC 304 start time

Fernando Quiles - June 9, 2024

Interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has revealed that welterweight kingpin Leon Edwards is helping him prepare for the UFC 304 start time.

Sean O’Malley Conor McGregor
Sean O'Malley

Sean O’Malley still a fan of Conor McGregor despite "stupid" remarks online: "It just didn't make sense"

Fernando Quiles - June 9, 2024

Sean O’Malley believes Conor McGregor feels he messed up when he insulted him online.

Raul Rosas Jr.
UFC Louisville

UFC Louisville Bonus Report: Raul Rosas Jr. one of four fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - June 8, 2024

The Octagon returned to Kentucky for tonight’s UFC Louisville event, a 14-bout fight card headlined by Jared Cannonier vs. Nassourdine Imavov.

Nassourdine Imavov, UFC Louisville, Jared Cannonier, UFC, Pros react

Pros react after Nassourdine Imavov stops Jared Cannonier at UFC Louisville: "Stoppage was whack!"

Chris Taylor - June 8, 2024
Nassourdine Imavov, UFC Vegas 85, Results, UFC
Nassourdine Imavov

UFC Louisville Results: Nassourdine Imavov TKO's Jared Cannonier (Video)

Chris Taylor - June 8, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Louisville results, including the middleweight main event between Jared Cannonier and Nassourdine Imavov.

Dominick Reyes, UFC Louisville, UFC
Dustin Jacoby

Pros react after Dominick Reyes KO's Dustin Jacoby at UFC Louisville

Chris Taylor - June 8, 2024

Tonight’s UFC Louisville event was co-headlined by a light heavyweight bout featuring Dominick Reyes taking on Dustin Jacoby.

Dominick Reyes, UFC Louisville, Results, UFC
Dustin Jacoby

UFC Louisville Results: Dominick Reyes KO's Dustin Jacoby (Video)

Chris Taylor - June 8, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Louisville results, including the co-main event between Dustin Jacoby and Dominick Reyes.

Raul Rosas Jr., UFC, UFC Noche, Results
UFC

UFC Louisville Results: Raul Rosas Jr. stops Ricky Turcios in Round 2 (Video)

Chris Taylor - June 8, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Louisville results, including the bantamweight bout between Raul Rosas Jr. and Ricky Turcios.