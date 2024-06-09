Raul Rosas Jr. squashes beef with Ricky Turcios following UFC Louisville win

Raul Rosas Jr. and Ricky Turcios Put an end to Their Beef

During the UFC Louisville post-fight press conference, Raul Rosas Jr. revealed what was said during his conversation with Ricky Turcios after their fight (h/t MMAFighting.com).

“He was telling me ‘all respect’ and I was like ‘respect,’” Rosas said about the conversation. “He said that he had the same thing planned, it was all respect and I was like you disrespected me first. You disrespected me by saying that I pulled out, this or that and he was like ‘you disrespected me first by breaking the bushido code’ or whatever.

“I was like bro, that’s something I couldn’t control, I was sick. He told me that he was sick as well.”

Rosas took home a Performance of the Night bonus for his rear-naked choke victory over Turcios. “El Nino Problema” has now gone 2-0 since suffering the first loss of his pro MMA career, and both of those wins have been finishes.

As for Turcios, he’s now 1-2 in his last three outings. This was his first fight since late 2022, which saw him earn a split decision win over Kevin Natividad. What’s next for Turcios remains to be seen, but he’ll obviously need to go back to the drawing board.