Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson gets a new date

By Susan Cox - June 7, 2024

A new date has been confirmed for the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing bout.

Jake Paul, Mike Tyson

Jake Paul and former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson were to have fought on Saturday, July 20th in Texas.

The fight had to be postponed due to medical issues incurred by Tyson.

It was announced today that the boxing match will go ahead and has been rescheduled to a later date.

Jake Paul took to ‘X‘ with the news and a Promotional Banner indicating the new date:

“New date, same place, same fate #PaulTyson”

The Netflix Live Event will now take place on Friday, November 15th at the AT&T Arena in Arlington, Texas.

Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the Nov. 15th fight.

Nakisa Bidarian, the co-founder of Most Valuable Promotions issued the following statement:

“Our team has worked diligently with all parties involved to reschedule this monumental fight to a date that ensures both Jake Paul and Mike Tyson are fully prepared, with equal training time, as well as allowing us to keep the event at AT&T stadium in the midst of the Cowboys season. We appreciate the outstanding dedication, collaboration, and flexibility of our partners at Netflix and AT&T Stadium. Paul vs. Tyson is the most cross-generational sporting event in history, and we are committed to providing fans worldwide with this unforgettable night of boxing, live globally on Netflix. We look forward to seeing everyone on Friday, November 15 for a showdown that will be talked about for generations to come.”

In a statement, Tyson also shared:

“Although we had to postpone the fight, I will resume training shortly. I am thankful to the medical staff that treated me and to MVP, Netflix, and AT&T Stadium for working diligently to find the best reschedule date for all parties. While we have a new date, the result will be the same no matter when we fight. Jake Paul is getting knocked out.”

So there you have it – Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson is on for Friday, November 15th.

Will you be watching? Any predictions?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

