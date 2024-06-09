Nassourdine Imavov agrees with referee Jason Herzog stoppage in Jared Cannonier fight at UFC Louisville

Nassourdine Imavov Agrees With Stoppage at UFC Louisville

Nassourdine Imavov spoke to reporters after the fight and he said he had no problems with Jason Herzog’s decision to put an end to the fight when he did (via MMAJunkie.com).

“It’s the job of the referee to decide if the fighter is able to keep going or not,” Imavov told reporters at the UFC on ESPN 57 post-fight press conference. “He took a lot of damage, and he would’ve taken even more if the fight would’ve continued, so I think it was the right decision to stop it.”

Imavov went on to say that he has his sights set on former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland. The two fought at light heavyweight back in early 2023 and Strickland won via unanimous decision. Imavov said he wants to get his revenge at middleweight.

Since the loss to Strickland, Imavov has gone 2-0, 1 NC. The one no contest ruling happened as a result of an accidental clash of heads with Strickland’s teammate Chris Curtis.

Whether or not Imavov will get the rematch with Strickland remains to be seen. Sean has made it clear that he wants another title fight and that he’ll wait if he has to.