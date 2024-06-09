Nassourdine Imavov agrees with referee Jason Herzog stoppage in Jared Cannonier fight at UFC Louisville

By Fernando Quiles - June 9, 2024

Nassourdine Imavov believes referee Jason Herzog made the right call to stop his fight with Jared Cannonier.

Nassourdine Imavov

Imavov and Cannonier went one-on-one in the main event of UFC Louisville. Things took a controversial turn in the fourth round when Imavov had Cannonier hurt. Imamov was pressuring forward, but Cannonier fought back and tried to get a hold of his opponent.

Herzog stepped in to wave the fight off in a move that has been widely panned by MMA fans for being an early stoppage.

RELATED: PROS REACT AFTER NASSOURDINE IMAVOV STOPS JARED CANNONIER AT UFC LOUISVILLE: “STOPPAGE WAS WHACK!”

Nassourdine Imavov Agrees With Stoppage at UFC Louisville

Nassourdine Imavov spoke to reporters after the fight and he said he had no problems with Jason Herzog’s decision to put an end to the fight when he did (via MMAJunkie.com).

“It’s the job of the referee to decide if the fighter is able to keep going or not,” Imavov told reporters at the UFC on ESPN 57 post-fight press conference. “He took a lot of damage, and he would’ve taken even more if the fight would’ve continued, so I think it was the right decision to stop it.”

Imavov went on to say that he has his sights set on former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland. The two fought at light heavyweight back in early 2023 and Strickland won via unanimous decision. Imavov said he wants to get his revenge at middleweight.

Since the loss to Strickland, Imavov has gone 2-0, 1 NC. The one no contest ruling happened as a result of an accidental clash of heads with Strickland’s teammate Chris Curtis.

Whether or not Imavov will get the rematch with Strickland remains to be seen. Sean has made it clear that he wants another title fight and that he’ll wait if he has to.

Nassourdine Imavov UFC

