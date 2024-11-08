Zhang Peimian plans to “retire” legendary Sam-A at ONE 169 

By BJPENN.COM Staff - November 8, 2024

Strawweight kickboxing phenom Zhang Peimian will have no room for sentimentality at ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug, which airs this Friday, November 8, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.   

Zhang Peimian

There, the Chinese striker meets former two-sport, two-division ONE World Champion Sam-A Gaiyanghadao. 

Undoubtedly, Zhang has never crossed paths with an opponent as accomplished and as experienced as Sam-A. In fact, the youngster has only 22 professional bouts to his name while his opponent has over 400.  

But that doesn’t shake the 21-year-old’s nerves. He’s certainly aware of the prowess of the Thai great, but he won’t give him too much respect. 

“Many people have asked me the same question,” he said. “My answer is that I’m never afraid of the fight, and it’s just a fight.” 

Zhang returned to the win column against Aliff Sor Dechapan at ONE Friday Fights 58 this past April following a mixed bag of results. “Fighting Rooster” feels like he’s found his feet once more. And he will want to capitalize on that this weekend. 

Given the stature of the opponent awaiting him, he believes a World Title shot against two-sport king Prajanchai PK Saenchai awaits him.  

He also knows Sam-A is gunning to meet his old foe again. But Zhang is determined to squash that dream and put the Thai legend out to pasture.  

“Sam-A is a legend. If I can win, it will prove that I have the ability to challenge for the gold belt. Yes, I think winning this fight will give me the chance to challenge for the World Title,” he said.  

“It’s time for the young soldiers to take over. He can retire now.” 

Zhang Peimian looks to build momentum following return to winning ways

Zhang Peimian has had high expectations surrounding him since arriving in ONE Championship, and he’s ready to start living up to it.  

The masterclass that was provided last time around at ONE Friday Fights 58 in April against Aliff Sor Dechapan showed great strides in Zhang’s arsenal. At only 21, it’s clear he’s going to continue to get better, with many believing it’s inevitable that he’ll eventually hold gold. 

Fortunately, a litmus test in former two-division king Sam-A Gaiyanghadao awaits him this weekend. If he can overthrow the veteran prowess of the Thai great, he may just get another shot at the ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Championship.  

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

